Meta Earth (ME) is based on a modular, high-performance, infinitely scalable multi-dimensional fusion underlying value network — ME Network, which supports the high-concurrency big data processing needs of traditional industrial applications. And through an encrypted DID (Decentralized Identifier) system — ME ID & ME Pass which can effectively protect user privacy data, and a co-construction & co-governance mechanism which can fully reflect personal sovereignty and equality for all, as well as an economic model which can guarantee UBI (Unconditional Basic Income) without any distinction, Meta Earth is fully dedicated to enhancing happiness for a better life and maintaining ecological balance to promote sustainability. Related Links: X: https://twitter.com/_MetaEarth_ Website: https://www.mec.me/ Discord: https://discord.gg/FaHtPrfEKC Telegram: https://t.me/Meta_Earth_Community Meta Earth Deck: https://docsend.com/view/uvqy4ws79vztkb8p Meta Earth White Paper: https://docsend.com/view/4dypmrberbsmmgu6

