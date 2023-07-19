Tickets for the L’ATTITUDE x Voisin Organique and Tenmasa x Takakura events go on sale July 26MACAU - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023 - Melco Resorts today revealed the next phase of its inaugural cross-regional banquet extravaganza, Melco Style Presents: 2023 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series, with the announcement of two unique dinner events in September and October. After kicking off with two sold-out events in June and July, the Series continues with highly anticipated collaborations between L'ATTITUDE at Morpheus, City of Dreams and Voisin Organique from Shenzhen on September 23 and 24, and between Tenmasa at Altira Macau and Beijing's TAKAKURA on October 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday July 26 with an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members.
Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Melco Style Presents: 2023 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series is an unprecedented partnership between some of the most sought-after 2023 Black Pearl Diamond awardees and a selection of Melco's signature restaurants. Featuring 10 four-hands dinners held across 2023 and 2024 at City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau, the Series pairs 10 of Melco's award-winning restaurants with 10 Black Pearl diamond restaurants from China, with chefs from each duo of restaurants collaborating to create one-of-a-kind menus that showcase their combined talents. As well as offering guests the opportunity to discover and savor regional specialties from all over China, the Series promotes Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy while also underlining its status as a top dining destination for locals and tourists alike.
The third event in the Series will see Nordic-French fine dining restaurant L'ATTITUDE at Morpheus, City of Dreams joining forces with Voisin Organique (Black Pearl one diamond), a stylish farm-to-table restaurant from Shenzhen that serves contemporary Chinese cuisine featuring produce from its own organic farm. Held on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24, the five-course dinner is priced at MOP 1,688* per person and will include exclusive dishes co-created by L'ATTITUDE's Chef Michel Kristensen and Voisin Organique's Chef Sean Yue such as Carabinero Prawn and Golden Osciètre Caviar, and White Pearl Oyster, Shaoxing Wine and Green Apple; and Morel and Matsutake Tart with Fresh Sliced Mushroom, Green Pine Ash, White Chocolate, Pear; as well as Brittany Lobster with Wild Vegetable and Mushroom Bouillon, and Slow-cooked Wagyu Beef Short Ribs with Pickled White Asparagus and Black Truffle from L'ATTITUDE, and Wild-caught Turbot Fish Fillet with Braised Cabbage and Chiu Chow Fermented Daikon from Voisin Organique.
For the fourth event in the Series, Chef Takenori Noguchi of tempura specialist Tenmasa at Altira Macau will welcome Chef Ryuya Nagase from Beijing-based Japanese restaurant TAKAKURA (Black Pearl one diamond) for two dinners on Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29. Featuring signature and specialty dishes from both restaurants that no Japanese seafood lover will want to miss, the six-course menu is priced at MOP 2,488* per person and includes Bluefin Tuna Toro, Alfonsino, Shark Skin Flounder and Kuruma Prawn sashimi, and also Maki Prawn, Japanese Whiting, Kyoto Jumbo Shimeji Mushroom and Kagoshima Wagyu Tenderloin with Truffle tempura from Tenmasa; as well as Wild Sea Bream Carpaccio with Assorted Autumn Vegetables, and Takakura Sushi Roll with Sea Urchin, Chopped Bluefin Tuna Toro, Caviar, Salmon Roe and Japanese Egg Yolk from TAKAKURA.
The second dinner in the series, which saw Studio City's Michelin-one-starred Cantonese restaurant Pearl Dragon collaborating with Park Hyatt Suzhou's Black Pearl One Diamond awardee Xizhou Hall, took place on July 15 and 16 at Pearl Dragon. Guests at the sold-out event enjoyed a remarkable six-course menu co-created by Pearl Dragon's Executive Chef Otto Wong and Xizhou Hall's Executive Sous Chef Calvin Yu, which was made up of signature dishes and newly created off-menu delicacies showcasing the distinctive Cantonese and Huaiyang flavours.
The remaining six dinner events will be rolled out beginning early 2024, with details to be revealed at a later stage. For enquiries and reservations, please call (853) 8868 3436 or visit www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/offer/melco-style-chapter-three-a-chinese-and-french-extravaganza for the L'ATTITUDE x Voisin Organique event, and (853) 2886 8868 or www.altiramacau.com/en/special-offers/melco-style-chapter4-a-cutting-edge-japaenese-feast for the Tenmasa x TAKAKURA event. Public sale for both events starts on Wednesday July 26 and full payment is required upon reservation. Stay tuned for the latest privileges and promotions exclusively for Melco Style WeChat members: www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/melcostyle.
