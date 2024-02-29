Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong achieves three consecutive wins of top prize at the HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards 2024

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century. Since its founding in 1905, the renowned infant and child nutrition brand has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world's children for a better start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries. Excellent quality has helped Mead Johnson Nutrition earn the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous approach, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped establish a good brand image. Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has been in Hong Kong for over half a century. It provides Hong Kong parents with high-quality, science-based products, various parenting information, and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents. Mead Johnson Nutrition's scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing their efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs. Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists on producing the formula for children with special needs, giving them hope. For more information, visit http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.