Master the Market’s Pulse Holistically—The First Course on Practical Digital Marketing in China Recognized by the Hong Kong Government launched by AD-Linkage

AD-Linkage was established early in 2005, with a commitment to providing comprehensive and effective digital marketing solutions for enterprises in Hong Kong. With years of dedication, AD-Linkage has built an image of "professionalism," "innovation," and "reliability." Excel in "business", then "teach", AD-Linkage pass on knowledge and experience to the industry. Leading by example and practising what they preach, the company has become a course provider under the Hong Kong Continuing Education Fund (CEF) in 2008. Recomposing non-systematic digital marketing knowledge from book to practical materials, the professional certificate course on practical digital marketing launched by the company can customize course content to suit the specific needs of different businesses. Since January 1 st , 2020, "Professional Certificate in Practical Digital Marketing" and "Certificate in Cross-Border E-Commerce" offered by AD-Linkage have been recognized at the Qualifications Framework Level 4 and Level 2 respectively. The company aims to recompose non-systematic digital marketing knowledge from book to practical materials.

