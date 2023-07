KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 25 July 2023 - The annual growth in Malaysian consumer prices moderated in June, driven mainly by easing transport inflation as well as slower price increases for meat, fish and seafood. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.4% in June from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said on Monday. That compares with an increase of 2.8% in May and is in line with the median forecast of 13 economists polled by Reuters. The annual core inflation rate has slowed to 3.1% (from 3.5% recorded in May)., said Kar Yong Ang, the OctaFX financial market analyst, adding that it was[Bank Negara Malaysia, Malaysia's central bank]Malaysian ringgit (MYR) lost 0.1% immediately after the CPI report came out, trading at around 4.576 vs the U.S. dollar. Still, USDMYR is down almost 2% so far this month, despite the fact that BNM opted not to raise its benchmark interest rate on July 6., said Kar Yong Ang.[Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank], he added.The question now is—can BNM afford to pursue a less aggressive or more dovish monetary policy? Has BNM reached a peak in rates and can it now consider to focus on rate cuts? Not so fast, the analysts claim. Rate cuts are normally associated with an imminent recession or declining economic activity, which is not currently observed in Malaysia. Industrial output surged 4.7% y-o-y in May, while trade balance improved to +25.8 billion USD in June., said Kar Yong Ang., he added.Like every other central bank, BNM officials will watch carefully the Fed's press conference this Wednesday for any cues on the trajectory of rate hikes in the near term., said Kar Yong Ang.Hashtag: #OctaFX

