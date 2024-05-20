To unveil an exclusive Resort 24 pop-in at Galaxy Promenade store and an exceptional branded Pool takeover at Banyan Tree Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - In celebration of the exclusive pre-launch of LV By the Pool FW24 women's collection and the release of Pre-fall 24 drop 2 men's collection. Galaxy Promenade store will be transformed into expressions of the Resort 24 concept from 23rd May 2024. Recreating the Maison's motifs through giant sculptured seashells, the installation is set against a beige monogram backwall, evoking the perfect summer getaway by the coast. To continue the journey, Louis Vuitton has partnered with Galaxy Macau to take over the poolside of Cabana at Banyan Tree Macau from the 23rd May to 5th June 2024. The space including the pool side accessories- sun beds, pillows, poolside umbrellas and the summer ice-cream cart will be transformed using the coral monogram tile print from the LV By the Pool collection to provide an exclusive bespoke experience for guests.The Maison's heritage shifts into holiday mode; classic and new creations capture a fresh approach to destination dressing and living. A relaxed wardrobe adapted for seaside and city, the collection also comprises a wide range of Louis Vuitton's métiers such as ready-to-wear, bags, silks, shoes, sunglasses, jewellery and accessories – all suited to getaways near and far.Exclusively available at Galaxy Macau, the plush LVacation Tote and bucket bag is designed for beach lovers. Made from ultra-supple certified organic terrycloth, featuring a woven version of the Monogram pattern. The bag is adorned with a leather "Louis Vuitton Paris" charm and boasts a cotton lining with a vibrant print. A jacquard weave presents a lush and dimensional interpretation of the Monogram pattern, with the prominent LV Circle motif at the forefront.In homage to the seafaring universe and the Maison's celebrated spirit of travel, Pharrell Williams unveils the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Collection Drop 2 with signature creations, imbued with a maritime allure. The collection features the codes of surfing and tropical floral prints to celebrate a wardrobe embraced across continents. Drop 2 of the collection presents the surfer inspired wardrobe with ten patterns created in the Louis Vuitton studio pay homage to the tropical flower shirt. The collections' patterns are an ode to this mindset, expressed in prints, jacquards and embellishments across shirts, shorts suits and accessories.Exclusively available in Galaxy Macau is the Rush Bumbag and Pocket Organizer in surfing Monogram canvas designed by Pharrell Williams are to magnify the motif of surfers with the bold print creations.@louisvuitton #LouisVuitton #LVSummer#LVMenPreFall24 #PharrellWilliams@galaxymacau #GalaxyMacauAddress: Shop no.G081 and Shop no. 1041, Taipa, Macau SARTel: +853 2822 8800Hashtag: #LouisVuitton #LVSummer #LVMenPreFall24 #PharrellWilliams #GalaxyMacau

