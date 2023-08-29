LET Group Holdings Limited (" LET Group " or " the Group ") develops and operates integrated resorts across Asia, including the Philippines, the Russian Federation and Vietnam. The Group also operates in the mall operation segment. LET Group is the parent company of Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc. (" Suntrust ", PSE: SUN), the developer and operator of Westside City Project in the heart of Entertainment City in Manila, the Philippines. When the integrated resort is completed, Westside City Project will consist of entertainment facilities and five-star hotel rooms that conceptualise our theme Leisure , Entertainment and Taste . LET Group is also the parent company of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (" Summit Ascent ", HKEx: 102). Summit Ascent is the operator of the largest integrated resort in Russia, known as Tigre de Cristal, based in Vladivostok in the Far East. Hoiana is an integrated resort that LET Group jointly develops with our investment partners. Located in Central Vietnam, Hoiana Phase 1 is an integrated resort with over 1,000 rooms, award-winning golf course and pristine beaches. In addition, the Group operates a shopping mall in China. For more information about LET Group, please visit https://www.letgroupholdings.com/

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.