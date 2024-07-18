The Life Education Activity Programme (LEAP) is committed to providing preventive education programmes related to health, social and emotional well-being, and drug education for students in kindergarten, primary, secondary, and special schools. These programmes are designed to help children acquire essential skills and knowledge to deal with life's challenges, develop problem-solving skills, and foster positive values and attitudes towards life. The ultimate goal is to help students thrive and grow in safety with confidence. Since its establishment in 1994, LEAP has served over 2.2 million students and 100,000 parents in Hong Kong. www.leap.org.hk

LEAP collected “Voices of Children” from its programme participants and presented what the children want their parents and teachers know in form of writing and sound clips at the forum.

LEAP launched its campaign to promote Social and Emotional Learning programmes in Hong Kong by hosting a forum for teachers and educators. The event was graced by Mr. Chua Hoi-wai, Chief Executive of HKCSS, along with Ms. Patricia Hwang, Chair, and Ms. Stephanie Choi, Executive Director. Also in attendance were Mr. Richard Tang Yat Sun, Ms. Pauline Chan, and Ms. Tammy Fan from LEAP, as well as the guest speakers Professor Helen Cahill, Professor Paul Yip, and Professor Sylvia Kwok, who presided over the opening ceremony of the forum.

