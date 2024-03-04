Based in Singapore, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. With its expertise in imaging, data processing and data-based decision-making, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers – small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises and the public sector – and solves issues faced by society. The company has been repeatedly recognised for its rich history of social contribution and for working towards achieving the SDGs throughout its business and supply chain. Konica Minolta is listed among the “2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World” and received a GOLD Level Recognition Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability ratings for 2023. Worldwide, the company has over 39,000 employees and is operating in over 150 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.konicaminolta.com/

