HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 August 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to be conferred the Pioneering Award for ESG Disclosure Contribution by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency ('HKQAA') Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2023 (the 'Awards') for its outstanding performance and disclosure on climate risk management and other ESG matters.Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted that our commitment to ESG and our advances in sustainability reporting have been recognised by the HKQAA. Over the years, KLN has made considerable efforts to integrate sustainability into our growth strategy, as we believe improving data collection and reporting would allow more educated decisions from our management team, and more constructive feedback from the communities we serve. Looking ahead, we look forward to upholding the highest reporting standard, setting an example for others and making the world a better place."Inaugurated by the HKQAA, the Awards aim to drive sustainable development and nurture a green economy. In particular, KLN was commended for its effort in integrating key elements of climate-related risks into its governance, strategy, risk management, and targets, along with its comprehensive climate-related ESG disclosure that follows the guidance and framework of international organisations and local regulators.Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express, to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.





About The HKQAA Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards

In 2023, the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) introduced the "Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2023", which features six areas of commendation under two main categories: "Contribution to Building a Liveable City" and "Contribution to Shaping a Sustainable Community". The former acknowledges the contributions of different organisations towards creating an ideal living environment in the areas of "Sustainable Property/Facility", "Liveable City Construction", and "Liveable City Living", while the latter recognises organisations' efforts and contributions on promoting a low-carbon economy and social sustainability. The Awards aims to encourage the business community to pursue continuous improvement, enhance business resilience and sustainability performance, and support the Government in fostering a greener economy and building a liveable city.





Cornerstones Communications Ltd