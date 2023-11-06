Acclaimed for Innovations in Integrated Warehousing Solution

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be named the Asian 3PL of the Year by the Supply Chain Asia Awards (the 'Awards') 2023 for the eighth time, and to receive the title of Supply Chain Innovator of the Year (Integrated Warehouse Solutions) at the awards ceremony held in Singapore.KLN's eighth win of the Asian 3PL of the Year title cements its reputation as the leading logistics service provider in Asia. The Supply Chain Innovator of the Year accolade is a commendation of KLN's innovative integrated warehousing solution, namely, the sorting robots "KOOLBee" in its warehouses to enhance sorting productivity and delivery efficiency to meet the booming demand in e-commerce fulfilment. KLN's innovations have previously earned it the title of Supply Chain Innovation of the Year (Smart Logistics) at the Awards in 2019.Vic Cheung, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted to win the Asian 3PL of the Year title again and grateful to Supply Chain Asia for recognising the advances in our warehouse operations. The recognitions highlight KLN's unique position and comprehensive capabilities in Asia, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing the finest service to our customers. As the global supply chain evolves, we will continue to drive innovative solutions and maintain service excellence."The Awards are organised annually by Supply Chain Asia to honour excellence in the supply chain and logistics industry. The Supply Chain Innovator of the Year awards are conferred to companies which have created or adopted innovation in their operations with proven success and benefits in terms of productivity, operating efficiency and savings.Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



About Supply Chain Asia Awards

Held annually since the founding of Supply Chain Asia, a not-for-profit professional body that aims to bring professionals from within the logistics and supply chain industry together, the Supply Chain Asia Awards ceremony has been one of the most enduring platforms that continues to bring recognition and profile to the supply chain and logistics industry. Over the years, the event has evolved into a celebration of industry successes as well as an annual affair that brings together leading senior executives, veterans and industry professionals.



