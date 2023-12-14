HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to be recognised for its outstanding achievements in investor relations ('IR') by IR Magazine Awards - Greater China (the 'Awards') 2023. It has won the Best in Sector: Industrials accolade, while Iris Tsang, Senior Manager - Investor Relations, was named the Best Investor Relations Officer (Small to Mid-cap). KLN has received the Best in Sector: Industrials award six times previously.Vic Cheung, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are grateful that our steadfast dedication to IR best practices, transparency and bilateral communication has been awarded. We deeply value the bonds we have built and maintained with investors, as we offer updates and appropriate disclosures of our business, respond to enquiries and take on board invaluable feedback to constantly improve our IR execution. I am also proud of the consistent and excellent efforts of our IR team, who remains committed to upholding the highest IR standards and cultivating enduring relationships with the investment community."Organised annually by IR Magazine, the Awards comprise researched and nominated categories. For the awards by research, to which both of the accolades KLN receives belong, the winners are identified by in-depth research and determined directly by the investment community through surveys, representing the consensus of buy-side and sell-side analysts and portfolio managers.Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



About IR Magazine Awards - Greater China

For the past three decades, IR Magazine has honoured excellence in investor relations around the world. Its Greater China Awards present two types of awards categories – researched and nominated – both celebrating the success of those individuals and companies that are leading the way in IR in Greater China. The awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who vote for the companies, IROs and senior management who provide them with the best IR service across Greater China. The awards-by-nomination categories differ from the traditional researched categories, as individuals and companies are given the opportunity to submit written entries, free of charge, to be put forward to a panel of expert judges made up of investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members.



