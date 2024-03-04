The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2023/2024 named Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 as "Sector Equity – Malaysia Focused", Kenanga Shariah Growth Opportunities Fund as "Sector Equity - Malaysia Small to Medium Companies (Islamic)" and Kenanga Shariah OnePRS Growth Fund as "Private Retirement Scheme – Growth (Islamic)".For the seventh consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating ofby Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on KIB reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices. As at end-June 2023, most of KIB's funds had performed better than benchmarks and were comparable to peers.Kenanga Investors

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, and alternative investments for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network. The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's 2024 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIB under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year, Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives, Malaysia Most Improved Fund House and Malaysia Best Investor Education. At the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2023 , KIB won overall best Mixed Assets - Malaysia Pension Funds Group award for the third time. Accompanying this were individual fund wins awarded to:

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.