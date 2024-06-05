K11 Group is a global cultural brand founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The company's unique and original business model, "Cultural Commerce", blends culture, art, and commerce to create an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Based in Hong Kong, the Group has established a significant presence in Greater China. Upholding its core values of Art, People, and Nature, the Group aims to democratise art, incubate cultural talents, advocate sustainable development, and create a global identity for Chinese millennials. In addition to its groundbreaking multi-development project in Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, the Group operates a wide range of businesses, including retail, workplace, hospitality, and luxury residence. About K11 ECOAST K11 ECOAST Art and Cultural District by the Sea is the Group's first flagship project in the Chinese Mainland, located in Prince Bay, Nanshan, Shenzhen. The one-of-a-kind commercial complex worth RMB10 billion spans a total GFA of 228,500 m 2 . Encompassing cultural retail landmark K11 ECOAST, multi-purpose art space K11 HACC, the next-generation workspace K11 ATELIER, and the Promenade with breathtaking coastal views, it upholds the K11 brand core values of Art, People and Nature. The inspiration for the name "K11 ECOAST" combines the concept of green development alongside the conservation of waterfront resources. K11 ECOAST breaks through conventional business models to integrate international art and culture into commercial development. K11 ECOAST is enriched through collaborations with globally renowned architects and artists, while providing dedicated spaces for art installations and cultural events. K11 ECOAST will be the new harbourfront cultural hub and circular economy trailblazer in the Greater Bay Area, attracting visitors and art lovers from around the world.

