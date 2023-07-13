AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday issued an initial circular for the preparation of the General Budget Law, encompassing the 2024 budgets of various government institutions.

The circular also establishes preliminary ceilings for each ministry, department and government unit, as well as final ceilings for the governorates, and requires all parties to prepare their budgets for the years 2024-2026, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

