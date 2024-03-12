Themed "An Innovative Pathway to Empower the Future" (創新歷程 掌我夢想), the 5th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony of CLAP-TECH was amongst the highlights of the CLAP@JC Conference 2024. The ceremony brought together secondary school principals, teachers, secondary and post-secondary students, as well as business leaders from the information and communication technology (ICT) and creative media industries. They shared how CLAP-TECH equips students with both hard and soft skills, nurturing "New Collar'' talent to meet ever-changing market needs. The event also featured a networking session for students and corporate representatives.
The ceremony was joined by distinguished guests including Mr. Kasper Ng, Principal Assistant Secretary (Further Education), at the Education Bureau; Ms. Winnie Ying, Head of Charities (Youth Development & Poverty Alleviation) at The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Dr. Albert Chau, Vice-President (Teaching and Learning) at Hong Kong Baptist University; and Prof. Ronald Chung, Dean of the School of Continuing Education at Hong Kong Baptist University.
As Hong Kong's first through-train VPET pathway, CLAP-TECH's "3+2" multiple entry and exit pathways combine the career development component of CLAP@JC and elements from the P-TECH initiative pioneered by IBM in 2011. Funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, CLAP-TECH offers two applied learning courses in secondary schools which integrate career and life development into two higher diploma programmes. Through a tripartite collaboration model between Hong Kong Baptist University, industry partners and secondary schools, CLAP-TECH equips students with the necessary soft and hard skills for the workplace and nurtures "New Collar" talent for the ICT and creative media industries.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Andrew Ho, Director of CLAP-TECH Centre, said, "With the government promoting diversified development for young people, CLAP-TECH is the first in Hong Kong to integrate a VPET pathway that spans both mainstream secondary and post-secondary education. This initiative connects key stakeholders and leverages an innovative, tripartite relationship among HKBU, industry partners, and secondary schools to enhance the VPET landscape. We sincerely appreciate the support from the Education Bureau and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, as well as the tremendous support from industry partners and supporting organisations in providing a variety of learning experiences to the students. These experiences are integral in inspiring the students to make well-informed plans for further studies and career development based on their personal interests and strengths."
Five years into the CLAP-TECH Pathway: industry partner networks have expanded tenfold, with over 90% of graduates reporting greater clarity about their future
Over the past five years, CLAP-TECH has gained substantial support from nearly 40 industry partners and supporting organisations, a more than tenfold increase. These partners have collectively hosted over 1,500 industry exposures for CLAP-TECH students, while more than 170 mentors from various companies and organisations have continued to coach students through the career mentorship programme.
More than 1,000 students from over 90 secondary schools have participated in CLAP-TECH so far, with over 90% of CLAP-TECH graduates saying they have successfully identified their interests and capabilities, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future study and career paths. Among the graduates of the first and second cohorts of the Applied Learning Course in Tech Basics, offered by the School of Continuing Education of Hong Kong Baptist University, nearly half opted for IT or engineering-related career paths after the HKDSE, proving that exposing students to vocational and professional education during their secondary school years can effectively prepare them for future academic pursuits and career development.
To celebrate its 5th Anniversary, CLAP-TECH will be joined by graduates of the third cohort of the Applied Learning Course ─ Tech Basics, first cohort of the Applied Learning Course ─ Multimedia Storytelling[1], and the first cohort of the Higher Diploma in Data Science[2]. The new Higher Diploma in Art Tech Design[3] will also be launched this September, equipping students with the necessary knowledge of technology, culture and art, and cultivating a new generation of creative talent.
For more information, please visit the following websites:
Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway: https://www.claptech.hk/en/
CLAP@JC: https://clap.hk/?lang=zh-hant
CLAP@JC Conference 2024: https://clapconference2024.com/
https://www.claptech.hk/en/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/claptech-pathway/
https://www.facebook.com/claptechhk
https://www.instagram.com/claptechhk/
Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway
