The Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway is Hong Kong’s first through-train VPET pathway in mainstream senior secondary and post-secondary education. Funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, it is a tripartite partnership among Hong Kong Baptist University, industry partners, and secondary schools. The Pathway equips students with technical and soft skills for the future workforce by incorporating career and life development in the curriculum. It currently consists of two Applied Learning Courses (Tech Basics and Multimedia Storytelling) and a Higher Diploma in Data Science.

Andrew Ho, Director of CLAP-TECH Centre (left), discusses with industry partners representatives how CLAP-TECH equips students with both professional knowledge and soft skills required for the workplace. (From second left to right) Kelvin Shiu, Head of Sales, Digital Media Hong Kong & Taiwan, Adobe, said: “Through our collaboration with CLAP-TECH, we aim to provide students with practical workplace learning opportunities. This facilitates their understanding of interests and capabilities early on, helping them make informed decisions about their future career paths and goals.” Roni Chik, General Manager, CMRS Group, said, “The most sought-after talents in the current market not only possess professional knowledge but are also aware of emerging technological trends and workplace requirements. They must also be equipped with soft skills such as communication and collaboration abilities.” Fatima Tsang, Senior Director Global Commercial Operations Fulfilment at Equinix, said, “We are constantly seeking a large number of talents in the fields of technology and networks to meet the rapidly growing industry demands. We are also well aware of the importance of addressing talent shortages for industry development. Thus, we join hands with CLAP-TECH to nurture the next-generation talents.” Mimi Poon, General Manager, IBM Hong Kong, said, “With the rapid emergence of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and accelerated integration of those technologies with almost every industry, the digital talent gap is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses today, which needs to be tackled through a skills-first interconnected ecosystem with cross-boundary collaboration. The CLAP-TECH, as one of the pioneering collaborative learning pathways to nurture ‘New Collar’ talent, has achieved positive results over the past five years, enabling young students to gain insights into industries and the practical aspects of job roles, pay attention to the real-world challenges, and become outstanding talents with digital skills, workplace soft power and sense of mission.

(Left) Prof. Ronald Chung, Dean of the School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University, moderates a panel featuring a secondary school principal, a teacher, and students who shared their experiences and takeaways from the CLAP-TECH programme. (From second left to right) Principal Li Kin Man of Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School, said, “Integrating VPET into mainstream secondary school education helps us to nurture students’, ultimately empowering them to shine.” Mr. Poon from Hong Kong Red Swastika Society Tai Po Secondary School marked, “It is natural for secondary students to be uncertain about their future given their young age. Therefore, they should broaden their horizons to identify their strengths and focus on developing them for future opportunities.” Matthew Chan, student from Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School, reflected, “The teachers at CLAP-TECH have wholeheartedly guided me to discover my talents and interests, aiding me in establishing a clear life goal and career path.” Scott Cheung, a Year 2 Student of Higher Diploma in Data Science, said, “CLAP-TECH provided me with an internship opportunity last summer, where I gained a wealth of knowledge beyond textbooks and realised that soft skills like communications are crucial in the IT field.”

(From left to right) Prof. Ronald Chung, Dean of the School of Continuing Education, Hong Kong Baptist University; Dr Albert Chau, Vice-President (Teaching and Learning), Hong Kong Baptist University; Ms. Winnie Ying, Head of Charities (Youth Development & Poverty Alleviation) at The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Mr. Kasper Ng, Principal Assistant Secretary (Further Education) at the Education Bureau; and Mr. Andrew Ho, Director of CLAP-TECH Centre celebrate the 5th anniversary of The Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway. This event highlights the successful tripartite collaboration of Hong Kong Baptist University, industry partners, and secondary schools to nurture “New Collar” talent in Hong Kong.

