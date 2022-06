Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he intended to strengthen his country's defence capabilities fundamentally over the next five years.

Kishida said last month he had told visiting U.S. President Joe Biden he was determined to boost Japan's defence spending substantially to strengthen its defence. He did not mention a specific time frame then (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Andrew Heavens)



Reuters