Italy: the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024 with 58 Italian exhibitors

The Italian Taste Lab at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024

Annex A: The Italian Taste LAB's cooking sessions

Day

Time

Chef

Restaurant

Dish / Activity

Italian Exhibitor

23 April

10:00 - 11:00am

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Welcome Drink

12:00 - 12:45pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Risotto alla Milanese with Grana Padano

Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l

1:00 – 1:45 pm

Mirko Febbrile



IG @iammirkofebbrile



FB @mirko.febbrile

FICO MASSERIA



IG @ficomasseria



FB @ficomasseria

Olive Leaf Pasta with Clams and



Cannellini Beans

Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa

2:00 – 2:45 pm

Stefano Sanna



IG @sannaste87

ALLORA



IG @cpchangiairport



FB @cpchangi

Ravioli filled with Codfish mantecato and mascarpone, buttery lemon bisque, parsley, dill



3:00 – 3:45 pm

Stefano Sanna



IG @sannaste87

ALLORA



IG @cpchangiairport



FB @cpchangi

AlloraMisú, with Coffee, Lady Finger Biscuits,



mascarpone foam, cocoa powder,



chocolate chips

4:00 – 5:00 pm

Daniele Sperindio



IG @chefdanielesperindio



FB @daniele.sperindio

ART by Daniele Sperindio



(1 Michelin Star &



3 Forks Gambero Rosso)



IG @artdidaniele



FB @artdidaniele

"Grigliata Estiva"



BBQ Watermelon, Oregano Caviar,



Octo-tomato, Green Almond

24 April

10:30 – 11:15 am

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Pesto pasta

De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a

11:30 am –



12:15 pm

Simone Fraternali



IG @chef.simone.sg



FB @simone.fraternali1

SOLO



IG @soloristorante



FB @SoloRistoranteSG

Wild garlic risotto with balsamic



pork collar, raisin and spiced almonds

12:30 – 1:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Aglio&Olio spinach linguine with black olives

Olea Experience S.r.l

1:30 – 2:15 pm

Antonio Corsaro



IG @antonio_corsaro



FB @antcorsaro

FIAMMA



IG @fiamma.singapore



FB @fiamma.singapore

Gamberoni di mazzara del vallo



asparagi, Burrata, Kumquat



2:30 – 3:15 pm

Matteo Ponti



IG @chefmatteo_p





BRACI



(1 Michelin Star)



IG @braci.sg



FB @braci.sg

Canederli in camicia



Stuffed morel mushrooms,



buckwheat tea, pickled myoga



3:30 – 4:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Risotto with Grana Padano cheese, balsamic vinegar and Hazelnuts

Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano

4:30 – 5:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Norma Pasta with fried eggplants, tomato sauce and cheese

De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a

25 April

10:15 – 11:15 am

Giovanni Minarelli



-------

LIMONCELLO



IG @limoncello_pizza_grill



FB @limoncellopizzagrill

Portobello mushrooms with Grana Padano Sauce



11:30 am – 12:15 pm

Jaja



-------

DUOMO



IG @duomoristorantesg



FB Duomo Ristorante

Pappardelle Angus beef check sauce with Sangiovese & Rosemary



12:30 – 1.15 pm

Antonio Miscellaneo



-------

LA BOTTEGA



IG @labottegasg



IG @casavostrasg

Masterclass Homemade Pasta: Gramigna with Salsiccia Sauce and Trofie with Pesto Sauce



1:30 – 2:15 pm

Antonio Miscellaneo



-------

LA BOTTEGA



IG @labottegasg



IG @casavostrasg

Masterclass Gelato: Fiordilatte Gelato- Strawberry Sorbet



2:30 – 3:15 pm

Antonio Miscellaneo



-------

LA BOTTEGA



IG @labottegasg



IG @casavostrasg

Masterclass Pizza: Pizza Margherita -Pala Romana with Mortadella and Pistachios



3:30 – 4:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Tiramisú limoncello and strawberry

Vicenzi S.p.a

4:30 – 5:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Caponata



26 April

10:30 – 11:15 am

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Soy "Straccetti" orange and coffee with potatoes cream and rosemary extra virgin olive oil

Joy Food S.r.l

Alimentari Italiana S.p.a 11:30 am – 12:15 pm

Vincenzo Lavecchia



IG @enzopizzachef

ALLORA



IG @cpchangiairport



FB @cpchangi





Pizza with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes confit, purple potatoes, gorgonzola, roasted pumpkin, parsley pesto, sage chips



12:30 – 13:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Linguine with cherry tomatoes,



Shrimps Colatura,



aromatic bread crumbs

Lalaina S.r.l

Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa 13:30 – 14:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Sfogliatine with ricotta cheese, honey truffle oil and maldon salt

Vicenzi S.p.a

Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l

Alimentari Italiana S.p.a 14:30 – 15:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli



IG @tizianastefanelli



Coffee Granita with whipped cream





Annex B: The Italian Taste LAB's Featured Products

Annex C: Italian Exhibitors at FHA 2024

No

Company Name

Stand n°

Website

Products

1

Acetaia Borgo Castello S.r.l

5L2-05

https://www.acetaiaborgocastello.com/en/

Balsamic Vinegar

2

Acetaia Leonardi S.r.l

5L3-05

https://www.acetaialeonardi.it/en/

Balsamic Vinegar

3

Acqua Sant'Anna S.p.a

5K2-08

https://www.santanna.it/

Water

4

Agricola Fisicaro Sebastiana

5K1-01

https://extravirginolio.com/

Olive Oil

5

Amsmil

5K3-07

https://goandfun.mt/

Energy Drink

6

Arteolio Soc Agr S.r.l

5K2-03

https://www.arteolio.com/en_GB/

Olive Oil

7

Blanco S.r.l

5K1-01

https://www.blancodolci.it/

Dolci, cannoli, pastries

8

Bontasia Pte Ltd

5L3-01



Bakery products

9

Campo D'Oro S.r.l

5K1-01

https://www.campodoro.com/

Sauces

10

Caraci S.r.l

5K1-01

https://caraci.it/

cannoli and sicilian specialties

11

Caseificio Albiero S.r.l

5K3-11

https://www.albiero.it/it/

Cheese

12

Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l

5L2-01

https://www.caseificioghidetti.it/

Cheese

13

Compagnia Alimentare Italiana S.p.a

5K2-11

https://alimentareitaliana.it/index.php/en/

Olive Oil, Other Oils, fragrant Oil Sprays

14

Consorzio Latterie Virgilio

5K2-10

https://www.consorzio-virgilio.it/

Cheese

15

Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano

5K3-08

https://www.granapadano.it/it-it/

Cheese

16

De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a

5K2-04

http://www.dematteisfood.it/EN/index.html

Pasta

17

Di Marco Corrado S.r.l

5L3-01

https://www.dimarco.it/en/

Flour

18

Distretto Produttivo Dolce Sicilia Soc. Coop.

5K1-01



Sweet & Pastry sector

19

Ditta Drago Sebastiano

5K1-01

https://www.dragoconserve.net/

Conserves (Jams, Preserves)

20

Dolceria Alba S.p.a

5K2-12

https://www.dolceriaalba.it/it/

Pastry

21

Dts Dolciaria

5K1-01

https://www.cannolidisicilia.it/

Cannoli (pastry shells)

22

Fres S.r.l Radici Rosse

5K1-01

https://www.radicirosse.com/

Organic

23

Giuliano Tartufi S.p.a

5L2-08

https://www.giulianotartufi.it/en/

Truffles and truffle products

24

I Veri Sapori Dell' Etna S.r.l

5K1-01

https://shop.gustoetna.com/

Various sicilian food products

25

Idb S.r.l (Industria Dolciaria Borsari)

5L2-04

http://www.idbgroup.it/

Dairy

26

Il Buon Gusto Siciliano

5K1-01

https://www.ilbuongustosiciliano.it/

Various sicilian food products

27

Joy S.r.l

5L3-14

https://www.foodevolution.it/

Soy Meat

28

La Rustichella Worldwide S.r.l

5K3-01

https://larustichellatruffles.com/en/

Truffles and truffle products

29

La San Fermese S.p.a

5L3-14

https://lasanfermese.com/en/

Cereals, Legumes, Soy

30

Lalaina S.r.l

5K1-01

https://colaturadigambero.it/

Colatura di gambero (prawn sauce)

31

Lameri S.p.a

5L2-07

https://www.lameri.it/

Cereals

32

Le Dolcezze Della Valle Dei Templi

5K1-01

https://www.ledolcezzedellavalledeitempli.it/

Pastry

33

Madama Oliva S.r.l

5L2-05

https://www.madamaoliva.it/

Olives

34

Maristella S.r.l

5K3-12

https://www.pasticceriamaristella.it/it/

Pastry

35

Mazza Alimentari S.r.l

5L2-13

https://mazzalimentari.com/

Various Food products

36

Neronobile S.r.l

5L3-04

https://www.neronobile.com/

Coffee

37

Nova Frutta S.r.l

5K2-05

https://www.novafrutta.it/

Fruits and vegetables

38

Oleificio Agnellaro Di Terrasi Rosa

5K1-01

https://www.olioprincipe.it/

Olive Oil

39

Oleum

5K1-01

https://www.oleumsicilia.com/

Olive Oil

40

Organa D.O.O.

5L3-14

https://www.organa.si/

Organic Food products

41

Organizzazione Vitttorio Caselli S.p.a

5L3-10

https://www.caselli.it/

Fair Agent

42

Paska' S.r.l - Caffè Intenso

5L2-14

https://intenso.biz/

Food and beverage consultancy

43

Pasticceria Filippi S.r.l

5L2-11

https://pasticceriafilippi.it/

Pastry

44

Pastificio Gallo

5K1-01

https://www.pastaprimeluci.it/

Pasta

45

Rete Di Imprese Taste Of Sicily

5K1-01



Network for Sicilian companies

46

Rinaldi Superforni S.r.l

5L3-01

https://www.rinaldisuperforni.com/

Ovens and bakery equipment

47

Saquella 1856 S.r.l

5K3-04

https://www.saquella.it/en/

Coffee

48

Secondo Vergani S.p.a

5L2-07

https://www.vergani.it/

Pralines

49

Sterilgarda Alimenti S.p.a

5K3-14

https://www.sterilgarda.it/

Dairy

50

Steriltom S.r.l

5K2-01

https://www.steriltom.com/en/index.html

Tomato sauce

51

Stramondo S.r.l

5K1-01

https://www.stramondo.it/

Gelato and Pastry

52

Tartufi Jimmy

5K2-14

https://www.jimmytartufi.it/

Truffles and truffle products

53

Terra Siciliae S.r.l

5K1-01

https://www.terrasiciliae.com/

Cannoli

54

Urbani Tartufi S.r.l

5L3-12

https://urbanitartufi.it/

Truffles and truffle products

55

Vicenzi Biscotti S.p.a

5K2-07

https://www.vicenzi.it/

Busicuits and confectionery

56

Virgilio Limited

5L3-07

https://www.virgiliofnb.com/

Consulting Firm

57

Wadi El Nile Italia S.r.l

5L3-11

https://wadialnile-eg.com/

Olives, Artichokes, Cucumber, Pepper

58

Witor'S S.p.a

5K3-03

https://www.witors.it/en

Pralines

Regione Siciliana - Assessorato Regionale Dell'Agricoltura, Dello Sviluppo Rurale E Della Pesca

5K1-01



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - At the opening of FHA-Food & Beverage 2024, Southeast Asia's largest trade show for F&B professionals, theis proud to unveil the Italian Taste Lab at its official pavilion, during the Italian press conference.Featuring addresses by Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, and Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, "" took place on the 23rd of April at 11:30 AM. The press conference seeks to highlight more Italian trade names and businesses in observance of the steady rise in demand and popularity of Italian food in Singapore and worldwide.As of January 2024, Italian food exports to Singapore have shown steady growth, driven by increasing demand for authentic Italian products in the local market. On its end, Italy has been exporting a wide range of food products to Singapore consistently, including pasta, olive oil, wine, cheese, cured meats, and specialty sauces. The demand is driven by the high-quality perception of Italian food products, recognised for their authenticity, craftsmanship, and gastronomic excellence. Further spurring growth is Singapore's growing interest in specialty and niche Italian food products, marked by the evolving tastes and preferences of Singaporean consumers for products that are organic, artisanal, and region-specific.Conducted in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will serve as a platform for promoting Italian cuisine and food products at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024.Showcasing their respective products at FHA-F&B 2024 alongside the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will be 58 Italian exhibitors, the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024. Thewill be on show among the traders, ranging from pasta, cold cuts, cheese, olive oil, truffles, wines, and more.Also making their appearance at FHA-F&B 2024, is Italian tradeshow organizer,, with a dedicated counter to promote the renowned Italian trade fairsandheld respectively in Parma and Milan.Beyond fine products, produce, and ingredients, miss not the, an incubator platform that showcases Italian recipes and the best ways to maximise the flavours of Italian food. The Lab featuresresiding in Singapore, including 2 MICHELIN-starred chefs. The demonstrations will be inaugurated byon homemade pasta, gelato, and pizza will also occur at the Italian Taste Lab.Ingredients of the highest quality from the Italian regions will be featured during the live cooking demonstrations, with products provided by 9 Italian companies who will also be exhibiting their products at FHA-F&B 2024.Also on the itinerary is a" that will dissect and discuss the many exciting and surfacing Italian food trends in the industry. This seminar is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore featuring 2 speakers, Luca Ferraris, Managing Director of SACMI Singapore Pte Ltd, and Gianluca Anguzza, Founder & CEO of New Value Group, and will take place on the 25th of April at 11:00 AM in the Sustainable Food Future Seminar Theatre at Hall 7.For the press kit, refer to: https://bit.ly/ITAatFHA2024 Hashtag: #ItalianExtraordinaryTaste #MadeinItaly

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Italian Trade Agency

Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.



Through its headquarters in Rome, an office in Milan, and a global network of 79 offices in 65 countries, linked to Italian embassies and consulates, the ITA provides information, assistance, promotion, training, and cooperation in the industrial, consumer goods and services sectors. It collaborates with Italian Regions, Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Trade Associations and other public and private organizations. Every year, ITA worldwide offices carry out hundreds of promotional projects and provide personalized services and assistance to thousands of Italian companies. It also assists and supports foreign companies that want to establish or expand business and trade relations with Italian companies or to invest in Italy.



Italian Trade Agency in ASEAN:



Singapore, Singapore singapore@ice.it

singapore@ice.it Jakarta, Indonesia giacarta@ice.it

giacarta@ice.it Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam hochiminh@ice.it

hochiminh@ice.it Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia kualalumpur@ice.it

kualalumpur@ice.it Bangkok, Thailand bangkok@ice.it

For more information, kindly refer to: https://www.ice.it/en/

Fiere di Parma

A three hundred thousand sqm exhibition complex in the heart of the productive districts of Northern and Central Italy: this is the identity card of Fiere di Parma. A business, within the Italian trade fairs organizers landscape, committed to partner with companies wishing to fulfill their expectations with solutions combining tradition and innovation.



The fruitful marriage between trade fair expertise and innovative ideas has led to the establishment of leading events such as Cibus, which has long supported and promoted Made in Italy food sector across the world; Cibus Tec, a privileged showcase for food processing and machinery; Mercanteinfiera and Gotha, the prodigious intuitions that over the years have succeeded to give dignity back to the antique sector as well as a professional dimension, setting trends, launching new lifestyles and inventing modern antiques and vintage.



For more information, kindly refer to: https://www.fiereparma.it/en/

