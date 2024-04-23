Italy: the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024 with 58 Italian exhibitors

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - At the opening of FHA-Food & Beverage 2024, Southeast Asia's largest trade show for F&B professionals, the Italian Trade Agency Singapore is proud to unveil the Italian Taste Lab at its official pavilion, during the Italian press conference.

The Italian Taste Lab at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024
Featuring addresses by Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, and Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, "Navigating the Future of Food" took place on the 23rd of April at 11:30 AM. The press conference seeks to highlight more Italian trade names and businesses in observance of the steady rise in demand and popularity of Italian food in Singapore and worldwide.

Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, says, "As one of the main exhibiting countries with 58 companies showcasing their products, the Italian presence at FHA is also enriched by masterclasses and live culinary demonstrations aimed at celebrating the best products coming out of Italy. A richness in variety and in quality, which is the reason why Italian cuisine has been nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. The numbers we have seen from our industry partners justifies our position as a gastronomy powerhouse, not only as a cuisine but as an industry attentive to issues like sustainability, health, and circularity.

We have been warmly welcomed by both Singaporeans and the government, with the government having just approved training by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy on Italian private dining in collaboration with the Italian Embassy. With their continued support we can look forward to expanding the Italian culinary and gastronomic footprint not only in Singapore but in the Asiatic region as well".

As of January 2024, Italian food exports to Singapore have shown steady growth, driven by increasing demand for authentic Italian products in the local market. On its end, Italy has been exporting a wide range of food products to Singapore consistently, including pasta, olive oil, wine, cheese, cured meats, and specialty sauces. The demand is driven by the high-quality perception of Italian food products, recognised for their authenticity, craftsmanship, and gastronomic excellence. Further spurring growth is Singapore's growing interest in specialty and niche Italian food products, marked by the evolving tastes and preferences of Singaporean consumers for products that are organic, artisanal, and region-specific.

Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, says, "There is an undeniable growing appetite for Italian cuisine among Singaporean consumers driven by the premiumisation trend that sees a steady demand for niche and premium Italian products. Singaporeans, as discerning foodies, also appreciate authenticity in goods and produce from restaurants and stores, driving demand for items with clear provenance. We are proud to be able to offer more to this conversation and growth. With our participation at FHA, we hope to be able to share more of our food culture that we are incredibly proud of with trade professionals and consumers here in Singapore."

What to Expect at the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion

Conducted in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will serve as a platform for promoting Italian cuisine and food products at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024.

Showcasing their respective products at FHA-F&B 2024 alongside the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will be 58 Italian exhibitors, the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024. The best of all things Made in Italy will be on show among the traders, ranging from pasta, cold cuts, cheese, olive oil, truffles, wines, and more.

Also making their appearance at FHA-F&B 2024, is Italian tradeshow organizer, Fiere di Parma, with a dedicated counter to promote the renowned Italian trade fairs CIBUS and Tuttofood Milano held respectively in Parma and Milan.

Beyond fine products, produce, and ingredients, miss not the Italian Taste Lab, an incubator platform that showcases Italian recipes and the best ways to maximise the flavours of Italian food. The Lab features 21 live cooking demonstrations hosted by a powerful line-up of 11 famed Italian chefs residing in Singapore, including 2 MICHELIN-starred chefs. The demonstrations will be inaugurated by Tiziana Stefanelli, winner of MasterChef Italy 2nd edition. Three masterclasses on homemade pasta, gelato, and pizza will also occur at the Italian Taste Lab.

Ingredients of the highest quality from the Italian regions will be featured during the live cooking demonstrations, with products provided by 9 Italian companies who will also be exhibiting their products at FHA-F&B 2024.

I am absolutely thrilled to participate in this captivating occasion, celebrating the pinnacle of Italian cuisine. It's a joy to connect with the remarkable chefs showcasing their talents in the cooking demonstrations. My aim is to convey to the audience and potential partners my deep passion for Italian cuisine and its rich culinary heritage," states Chef Tiziana Stefannelli, the winner of MasterChef Italy 2nd edition.

Also on the itinerary is a 30-minute seminar on the "Circular Economy in the Coffee Sector: Minimizing Environmental Impact and Reducing Waste – The Italian Case" that will dissect and discuss the many exciting and surfacing Italian food trends in the industry. This seminar is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore featuring 2 speakers, Luca Ferraris, Managing Director of SACMI Singapore Pte Ltd, and Gianluca Anguzza, Founder & CEO of New Value Group, and will take place on the 25th of April at 11:00 AM in the Sustainable Food Future Seminar Theatre at Hall 7.

For the press kit, refer to: https://bit.ly/ITAatFHA2024

Annex A: The Italian Taste LAB's cooking sessions


Day
Time
Chef
Restaurant
Dish / Activity
Italian Exhibitor
23 April
10:00 - 11:00am
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Welcome Drink
12:00 - 12:45pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Risotto alla Milanese with Grana Padano
Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l
1:00 – 1:45 pm
Mirko Febbrile

IG @iammirkofebbrile

FB @mirko.febbrile
FICO MASSERIA

IG @ficomasseria

FB @ficomasseria
Olive Leaf Pasta with Clams and

Cannellini Beans
Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa
2:00 – 2:45 pm
Stefano Sanna

IG @sannaste87
ALLORA

IG @cpchangiairport

FB @cpchangi
Ravioli filled with Codfish mantecato and mascarpone, buttery lemon bisque, parsley, dill

3:00 – 3:45 pm
Stefano Sanna

IG @sannaste87
ALLORA

IG @cpchangiairport

FB @cpchangi
AlloraMisú, with Coffee, Lady Finger Biscuits,

mascarpone foam, cocoa powder,

chocolate chips
4:00 – 5:00 pm
Daniele Sperindio

IG @chefdanielesperindio

FB @daniele.sperindio
ART by Daniele Sperindio

(1 Michelin Star &

3 Forks Gambero Rosso)

IG @artdidaniele

FB @artdidaniele
"Grigliata Estiva"

BBQ Watermelon, Oregano Caviar,

Octo-tomato, Green Almond
24 April
10:30 – 11:15 am
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Pesto pasta
De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a
11:30 am –

12:15 pm
Simone Fraternali

IG @chef.simone.sg

FB @simone.fraternali1
SOLO

IG @soloristorante

FB @SoloRistoranteSG
Wild garlic risotto with balsamic

pork collar, raisin and spiced almonds
12:30 – 1:15 pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Aglio&Olio spinach linguine with black olives
Olea Experience S.r.l
1:30 – 2:15 pm
Antonio Corsaro

IG @antonio_corsaro

FB @antcorsaro
FIAMMA

IG @fiamma.singapore

FB @fiamma.singapore
Gamberoni di mazzara del vallo

asparagi, Burrata, Kumquat

2:30 – 3:15 pm
Matteo Ponti

IG @chefmatteo_p


BRACI

(1 Michelin Star)

IG @braci.sg

FB @braci.sg
Canederli in camicia

Stuffed morel mushrooms,

buckwheat tea, pickled myoga

3:30 – 4:15 pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Risotto with Grana Padano cheese, balsamic vinegar and Hazelnuts
Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano
4:30 – 5:15 pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Norma Pasta with fried eggplants, tomato sauce and cheese
De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a
25 April
10:15 – 11:15 am
Giovanni Minarelli

-------
LIMONCELLO

IG @limoncello_pizza_grill

FB @limoncellopizzagrill
Portobello mushrooms with Grana Padano Sauce

11:30 am – 12:15 pm
Jaja

-------
DUOMO

IG @duomoristorantesg

FB Duomo Ristorante
Pappardelle Angus beef check sauce with Sangiovese & Rosemary

12:30 – 1.15 pm
Antonio Miscellaneo

-------
LA BOTTEGA

IG @labottegasg

IG @casavostrasg
Masterclass Homemade Pasta: Gramigna with Salsiccia Sauce and Trofie with Pesto Sauce

1:30 – 2:15 pm
Antonio Miscellaneo

-------
LA BOTTEGA

IG @labottegasg

IG @casavostrasg
Masterclass Gelato: Fiordilatte Gelato- Strawberry Sorbet

2:30 – 3:15 pm
Antonio Miscellaneo

-------
LA BOTTEGA

IG @labottegasg

IG @casavostrasg
Masterclass Pizza: Pizza Margherita -Pala Romana with Mortadella and Pistachios

3:30 – 4:15 pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Tiramisú limoncello and strawberry
Vicenzi S.p.a
4:30 – 5:15 pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Caponata

26 April
10:30 – 11:15 am
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Soy "Straccetti" orange and coffee with potatoes cream and rosemary extra virgin olive oil
  • Joy Food S.r.l
  • Alimentari Italiana S.p.a
11:30 am – 12:15 pm
Vincenzo Lavecchia

IG @enzopizzachef
ALLORA

IG @cpchangiairport

FB @cpchangi


Pizza with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes confit, purple potatoes, gorgonzola, roasted pumpkin, parsley pesto, sage chips

12:30 – 13:15 pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Linguine with cherry tomatoes,

Shrimps Colatura,

aromatic bread crumbs
  • Lalaina S.r.l
  • Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa
13:30 – 14:15 pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Sfogliatine with ricotta cheese, honey truffle oil and maldon salt
  • Vicenzi S.p.a
  • Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l
  • Alimentari Italiana S.p.a
14:30 – 15:15 pm
Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli

Coffee Granita with whipped cream




Annex B: The Italian Taste LAB's Featured Products


Product(s)
Company Name
Website & Social Media
  • Grana Padano DOP "Sole e Luna" 24 months
  • Ricotta Cheese
Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l
Website: https://www.caseificioghidetti.it/

Facebook: @caseificioghidetti1937

Instagram: @caseificio_ghidetti1937
  • Vicenzovo Lady Fingers
  • Classic Millefoglie and Iced Millefoglie
Vicenzi S.p.a
Website: https://www.vicenzi.it/

Instagram: @matildevicenzi_global

LinkedIn: @Vicenzi S.p.A
  • Rosemary Flavoured Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Truffle Flavoured Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Alimentari Italiana S.pa
Website: https://alimentareitaliana.it/index.php/en/

Facebook: @fratellimantova

Instagram: @fratellimantova1905

LinkedIn: @fratellimantova
  • Lo Spaghetto
  • La Pennetta
De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a
Website: http://www.dematteisfood.it/EN/index.html

Instagram: @pastarmando

LinkedIn: @De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.A.
  • Soya Straccetti
Joy S.r.l
Website: https://www.foodevolution.it/

Facebook: @Food Evolution

Instagram: @foodevolution.it

LinkedIn: @Food Evolution
  • Colatura Gambero
Lalaina S.r.l
Website: https://colaturadigambero.it/

Facebook: @Colatura di Gambero Rosso di Mazara del Vallo

Instagram: @colaturadigamberorosso
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Olea Experience S.r.l
Website: https://www.oleumsicilia.com/

Instagram: @oleumsicilia

LinkedIn: @Oleum Sicilia Società Cooperativa
  • Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Linea Convenzionale
Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa
Website: https://www.olioprincipe.it/

Facebook: @Olio Principe

Instagram: @olioprincipe

LinkedIn: @Olio Principe
  • Grana Padano PDO cheese
Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano
Website: https://www.granapadano.it/en-en/

Instagram: @granapadanopdo
LinkedIn: @Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano


Annex C: Italian Exhibitors at FHA 2024


No
Company Name
Stand n°
Website
Products
1
Acetaia Borgo Castello S.r.l
5L2-05
https://www.acetaiaborgocastello.com/en/
Balsamic Vinegar
2
Acetaia Leonardi S.r.l
5L3-05
https://www.acetaialeonardi.it/en/
Balsamic Vinegar
3
Acqua Sant'Anna S.p.a
5K2-08
https://www.santanna.it/
Water
4
Agricola Fisicaro Sebastiana
5K1-01
https://extravirginolio.com/
Olive Oil
5
Amsmil
5K3-07
https://goandfun.mt/
Energy Drink
6
Arteolio Soc Agr S.r.l
5K2-03
https://www.arteolio.com/en_GB/
Olive Oil
7
Blanco S.r.l
5K1-01
https://www.blancodolci.it/
Dolci, cannoli, pastries
8
Bontasia Pte Ltd
5L3-01

Bakery products
9
Campo D'Oro S.r.l
5K1-01
https://www.campodoro.com/
Sauces
10
Caraci S.r.l
5K1-01
https://caraci.it/
cannoli and sicilian specialties
11
Caseificio Albiero S.r.l
5K3-11
https://www.albiero.it/it/
Cheese
12
Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l
5L2-01
https://www.caseificioghidetti.it/
Cheese
13
Compagnia Alimentare Italiana S.p.a
5K2-11
https://alimentareitaliana.it/index.php/en/
Olive Oil, Other Oils, fragrant Oil Sprays
14
Consorzio Latterie Virgilio
5K2-10
https://www.consorzio-virgilio.it/
Cheese
15
Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano
5K3-08
https://www.granapadano.it/it-it/
Cheese
16
De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a
5K2-04
http://www.dematteisfood.it/EN/index.html
Pasta
17
Di Marco Corrado S.r.l
5L3-01
https://www.dimarco.it/en/
Flour
18
Distretto Produttivo Dolce Sicilia Soc. Coop.
5K1-01

Sweet & Pastry sector
19
Ditta Drago Sebastiano
5K1-01
https://www.dragoconserve.net/
Conserves (Jams, Preserves)
20
Dolceria Alba S.p.a
5K2-12
https://www.dolceriaalba.it/it/
Pastry
21
Dts Dolciaria
5K1-01
https://www.cannolidisicilia.it/
Cannoli (pastry shells)
22
Fres S.r.l Radici Rosse
5K1-01
https://www.radicirosse.com/
Organic
23
Giuliano Tartufi S.p.a
5L2-08
https://www.giulianotartufi.it/en/
Truffles and truffle products
24
I Veri Sapori Dell' Etna S.r.l
5K1-01
https://shop.gustoetna.com/
Various sicilian food products
25
Idb S.r.l (Industria Dolciaria Borsari)
5L2-04
http://www.idbgroup.it/
Dairy
26
Il Buon Gusto Siciliano
5K1-01
https://www.ilbuongustosiciliano.it/
Various sicilian food products
27
Joy S.r.l
5L3-14
https://www.foodevolution.it/
Soy Meat
28
La Rustichella Worldwide S.r.l
5K3-01
https://larustichellatruffles.com/en/
Truffles and truffle products
29
La San Fermese S.p.a
5L3-14
https://lasanfermese.com/en/
Cereals, Legumes, Soy
30
Lalaina S.r.l
5K1-01
https://colaturadigambero.it/
Colatura di gambero (prawn sauce)
31
Lameri S.p.a
5L2-07
https://www.lameri.it/
Cereals
32
Le Dolcezze Della Valle Dei Templi
5K1-01
https://www.ledolcezzedellavalledeitempli.it/
Pastry
33
Madama Oliva S.r.l
5L2-05
https://www.madamaoliva.it/
Olives
34
Maristella S.r.l
5K3-12
https://www.pasticceriamaristella.it/it/
Pastry
35
Mazza Alimentari S.r.l
5L2-13
https://mazzalimentari.com/
Various Food products
36
Neronobile S.r.l
5L3-04
https://www.neronobile.com/
Coffee
37
Nova Frutta S.r.l
5K2-05
https://www.novafrutta.it/
Fruits and vegetables
38
Oleificio Agnellaro Di Terrasi Rosa
5K1-01
https://www.olioprincipe.it/
Olive Oil
39
Oleum
5K1-01
https://www.oleumsicilia.com/
Olive Oil
40
Organa D.O.O.
5L3-14
https://www.organa.si/
Organic Food products
41
Organizzazione Vitttorio Caselli S.p.a
5L3-10
https://www.caselli.it/
Fair Agent
42
Paska' S.r.l - Caffè Intenso
5L2-14
https://intenso.biz/
Food and beverage consultancy
43
Pasticceria Filippi S.r.l
5L2-11
https://pasticceriafilippi.it/
Pastry
44
Pastificio Gallo
5K1-01
https://www.pastaprimeluci.it/
Pasta
45
Rete Di Imprese Taste Of Sicily
5K1-01

Network for Sicilian companies
46
Rinaldi Superforni S.r.l
5L3-01
https://www.rinaldisuperforni.com/
Ovens and bakery equipment
47
Saquella 1856 S.r.l
5K3-04
https://www.saquella.it/en/
Coffee
48
Secondo Vergani S.p.a
5L2-07
https://www.vergani.it/
Pralines
49
Sterilgarda Alimenti S.p.a
5K3-14
https://www.sterilgarda.it/
Dairy
50
Steriltom S.r.l
5K2-01
https://www.steriltom.com/en/index.html
Tomato sauce
51
Stramondo S.r.l
5K1-01
https://www.stramondo.it/
Gelato and Pastry
52
Tartufi Jimmy
5K2-14
https://www.jimmytartufi.it/
Truffles and truffle products
53
Terra Siciliae S.r.l
5K1-01
https://www.terrasiciliae.com/
Cannoli
54
Urbani Tartufi S.r.l
5L3-12
https://urbanitartufi.it/
Truffles and truffle products
55
Vicenzi Biscotti S.p.a
5K2-07
https://www.vicenzi.it/
Busicuits and confectionery
56
Virgilio Limited
5L3-07
https://www.virgiliofnb.com/
Consulting Firm
57
Wadi El Nile Italia S.r.l
5L3-11
https://wadialnile-eg.com/
Olives, Artichokes, Cucumber, Pepper
58
Witor'S S.p.a
5K3-03
https://www.witors.it/en
Pralines
Regione Siciliana - Assessorato Regionale Dell'Agricoltura, Dello Sviluppo Rurale E Della Pesca
5K1-01



