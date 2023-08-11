LONDON - Investors piled into cash and Treasuries in the week to Wednesday, Bank of America global research said in a report on Friday.

Cash funds recorded weekly inflows of $20.5 billion, while $4.4 billion went into Treasuries, which are heading for a record inflow of $206 billion this year, BofA said, citing EPFR data.

Elsewhere, bonds saw $6.9 billion of inflows, BofA said, while inflows to stocks stood at $1.5 billion. A total of $700 million flowed from gold funds.

High-yield bonds saw their biggest outflow in 12 weeks and investors also sold emerging market debt, where outflows were the biggest in six weeks, at $1.2 billion.

Healthcare stocks meanwhile recorded their biggest inflow since April of $1.4 billion.

BofA's bull & bear indicator, a measure of market sentiment, remained unchanged from the previous week at 4.1 which is a neutral signal. Hedge fund positioning is the most bullish since December 2022, said BofA, while long-only funds were still bearish.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)