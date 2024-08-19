

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - Innovenx, a pioneering provider of innovative technology solutions, proudly announces the launch of its advanced bot management product, IntelliFend, on the AWS Marketplace. This launch marks a significant leap forward in the battle against malicious bots, offering unparalleled protection for enterprises worldwide. With IntelliFend, businesses can now enjoy exceptional accuracy in bot detection, significantly minimizing false positives and enhancing user experience.





Powerful Protection with Unique Technology

IntelliFend is distinguished by its AccuBot Detection Engine and unique VisitorTag tracking technology. Leveraging multi-layered analysis of both client-side and server-side signals, it provides precise, real-time bot detection and mitigation. "Our technology sets a new industry standard with its exceptional accuracy and ability to minimize false positives," said Innovenx's Chief Technology Officer. "This approach ensures that legitimate users enjoy a seamless experience while effectively neutralizing even the most sophisticated bot threats."





Meeting the Rising Threat of AI-Generated Bots



In an era where AI-driven threats are increasingly sophisticated, IntelliFend stays ahead with continuous advancements in its detection algorithms. "As AI technology evolves, so do the capabilities of malicious bots. Our platform is designed to stay ahead of these threats, providing businesses with robust and reliable protection," added the Chief Technology Officer.





Seamless Integration, Flexibility, and Cost-Effectiveness



IntelliFend integrates seamlessly with most public cloud platforms, including AWS, allowing businesses to deploy and maintain bot management solutions with ease. The user-friendly interface and automated updates ensure ongoing protection with minimal maintenance. Additionally, IntelliFend offers flexible pricing models, making top-tier bot management accessible and affordable.





IntelliFend Bot Management is now available on AWS Marketplace. Discover how it can safeguard your AWS assets from bot attacks today!

About Innovenx

Innovenx, a pioneering provider of innovative technology solutions company, is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine cloud architecture and cybersecurity. Renowned for our advanced AI-powered capabilities, our diverse portfolio includes IntelliFend, an exceptionally accurate bot management solution, and MQloud, an intuitive multi-cloud management product. By leveraging deep domain expertise and operational efficiency, Innovenx empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age. Our commitment to excellence and continuous innovation helps our clients and partners achieve outstanding success, positioning Innovenx as a trusted ally for enterprises globally.

Company website: www.innovenx.com Product websites: www.intellifend.com, www.mqloud.io

