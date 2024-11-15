Humansa is a one-stop health management and longevity center, which leads the way in redefining preventive health and wellness. Our unique approach paves an integrated path towards modern self-care, enabling customers to reimagine an advanced healthcare experience that gives them complete control of their own health across every stage in life. With a network of around 40 Health and Wellness Centers throughout the Greater Bay Area, Humansa offers holistic services across multi-disciplinary specialities, ranging from health check, medical imaging, endoscopy, dentistry, postnatal care, skin, physiotherapy, high-performance training and more. Our expertise guides customers and their family on their complete journey encompassing prevention, treatment, recovery and optimization towards living a good life.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.