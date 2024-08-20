Lions Clubs International was established in Chicago, USA in 1917 and is spread across over 208 countries and regions. The first Lions Club in Hong Kong was founded in 1955, with several clubs subsequently established. In 1960, Lions Clubs International approved the establishment of the "Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong and Macao, China." There are a total of 123 clubs in Hong Kong and Macao, providing social and charitable services in various regions and areas. Currently, District 303 has over 3,500 members. The Lions Clubs is also recognized by the Chinese government as one of the international charitable service organizations. The services provided by District 303 are diverse. In the field of education, they have established the "Lions Club Chiang Tsui King Secondary School," "Lions Club Ho Tak Sum Primary School," "Lions Club Sister School Program," "Community Youth Club," "Lions Club Music Fund," and "Lions Club Anti-Drug Fund." In terms of environmental protection, we established "Lions Club Nature Education Center." In youth services, some examples are "Hong Kong Macao Youth Lions Fund," "Lions Club Hong Kong Macao Leo Fund," "Lions Club International Youth Camp and Exchange" "Tseung Kwan O Lions Club Youth Camp," "Lions Club Lam Tsuen Youth Recreation Center," and "International Peace Poster Design Competition." In the field of medical service, we work in "Lions Club Kidney Disease Education Center and Research Fund," "Hong Kong Lions Club Eye Bank," "Deaf Center," "Challenging Diabetes and AIDS Awareness Campaign," "Lions Club and Hong Kong Baptist University Chinese Medicine Charity Fund," "Lions International Osteoporosis Education and Research Fund," "Lions Club Community Service Fund," and "Lions Club Youth Innovation Fund." We continue to effectively support various service developments in Hong Kong, expand multi-district Lions Club activity centers, and serve both Hong Kong and Macao.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.