Yesports Master Club ("YMC") provides a hub and alliance to fellow esports players (Hong Kong and Globally). YMC aims to maximize their career development and fun in the esports industry. It invites all Hong Kong esports athletes including both professional and amateur to participate in the Yesports Master Tournament to showcase their superb skills and abilities. These tournaments consist of a wide variety of games, including all the games featured in Asian Games 2022. YMC are recruiting players from the general public including the Hong Kong gaming community, university and high school students, coaches, KOLs, etc. Vision:

Yesports is a Hong Kong based leading global esports group offering a full value chain operations covering tournaments, events, talents management, online education, ecommerce of games/games supplies, blockchain based services etc. Yesports strategy is to provide a "Esports + Social media + Entertainment" platform showcasing talents' skills and connecting talents to the corporates, sponsors and markets to maximize economic impact. For more information about YESPORTS's e-sports competitions or other activities, please follow YESPORTS' social media: https://www.facebook.com/yesports.asia https://www.linkedin.com/company/yesports-media-limited/ For more information about Yesports, Yesports University League, Yesports Master Club, please visit official websites: https://yesports.asia/ https://www.yesportsuleague.com https://www.yesportsmasterclub.com/

Caption: Kick-off Ceremony with Mr Leung Man Kwong, MH, Legislative Council Member (3rd from left), Mr Pui Kwan-kay, SBS, MH, President of The Football Association of Hong Kong, China (3rd from right), Mr Wong Yan Yin, JP, Sham Shui Po District Officer (4th from left), Mr. Chan Wai Ming, BBS, MH, JP, Chairman of Sham Shui Po Residents Association (2nd from left), Mr. Wong Tat Tung, MH, JP, Founder of Hong Kong WuYi Youth Association(2nd from right), Mr. Timothy Shen, Convener of Yesports Master Club (1st from right), Mr Ho Kwan-chau, Sham Shui Po DC Members and Event Convener (1st from left).

