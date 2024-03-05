Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,700 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies. We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined. Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, opened in September 2023 to support Hong Kong's future development and its growing demands of the I&T industry and to strengthen cross-border exchange, attract technology companies as well as talent from around the world, helping them go global. It has both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition spaces, and more. We will focus on attracting enterprises in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability. Through our infrastructure, services, expertise, and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org .

Titled “Hong Kong Healthtech Innovations Driving Global Transformation for Generations to Come”, the HKSTP-hosted panel discussion offered unique insights from robotics expert Professor Samuel Au, President of Cornerstone Robotics (first from left); Information and Communications Technology veteran Mr Chi Man Lam, Founder and CEO of Applied Technology Group (second from right); and passionate drug hunter Dr Zhu Tian, Co-Founder and CEO of GenEditBio (second from left).

Under the witness of Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government (second from left) and H.E. Dr. Munir M. Eldesouki, President, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (second from right), Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (first from right), and Mr Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport (first from left), signed a MoU with Dr. Khalid A. Aldakkan, Senior Vice President for Innovation Parks, KACST (middle), to form a strategic partnership between the Hong Kong and Saudi I&T ecosystems, accelerating the growth and development of start-ups and talent.

