Established in 1989 as a non-profit public organisation by the Hong Kong Government, HKQAA is committed to promoting good management practices. Through knowledge sharing and technology transfer, it helps industries enhance their management performance. It also provides innovative and professional services to support enterprises and society to address challenges and foster sustainable development. It has developed a wide range of pioneering services to meet the needs of industries and society, covering such areas as social responsibility, environmental protection, energy management, carbon neutrality, green and sustainable finance, ESG, elderly service and barrier free accessibility management. HKQAA is devoted to encouraging enterprises to create value and contributing to shaping a better environment and society. As a leading conformity assessment service organisation and standard setter in the region, HKQAA has been accredited by many national and international institutions. Its expert has been nominated by the China National Institute of Standardization and the Innovation and Technology Commission of the HKSAR Government to join ISO technical committees to develop ISO standards for green debt instruments and sustainable finance. It also has representation in the National Standard's expert groups responsible for drafting audit and certification requirements for occupational health and safety, anti-bribery and compliance management systems. HKQAA is dedicated to promoting sustainable development to industries and the community. It carries out research on sustainable development and responsible investment, and publishes research reports on sustainable financing in the Greater Bay Area and books on sustainable development, green finance and social responsibility. For more information, please visit http://www.hkqaa.org

Mr Christopher Hui, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region(fourth from right); Mr Chen Guohuang, Deputy Director-general of the Department of Finance of Guangdong Province(third from right); Ms Li Lei, Deputy Director-general of the Department of Finance of Hainan Province(third from left); Ms Zhang Sufen, Deputy Director-general of Shenzhen Finance Bureau(second from right); Ir C S Ho, Chairman of HKQAA(fourth from left); Mr Simon Wong Ka Wo, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of HKQAA(second from left); Sr Lam Kin Wing Eddie, MH, Deputy Chairman of HKQAA (first from right); Dr Michael P. H. Lam, Chief Executive Officer of HKQAA (first from left) at the HKQAA International Symposium 2023

