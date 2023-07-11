Left: Chef Vicky Cheng Right: Mr. Hiroyasu Kawate Below: SHIROUX

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 July 2023 - Halekulani Okinawa (Address: 1967-1, Nakama, Onna-son, Kunigami-gun, Okinawa, Japan; Manager: Jun Yoshie) is celebrating four years of service excellence on 26th July 2023.Enviably located in Onna Village in the picturesque Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park, Halekulani Okinawa is the second Halekulani brand luxury hotel after the Waikiki-based flagship in Hawaii. The prestigious outpost in Japan has been serving a growing international clientele since 26th July 2019 with the proverbial excellence in hospitality of its mother group. In the run-up to its fourth anniversary, Halekulani Okinawa is delighted to announce the upcoming "commemorative dinner" in gratitude for the support from all its guests.URL: https://www.okinawa.halekulani.com/en/news/82/ For the memorable occasion, Vicky Cheng, the chef-owner of the Hong Kong-based VEA and Wing, will join Hiroyasu Kawate, the executive chef of Florilège in Tokyo and consulting chef of innovative Shiroux at Halekulani, to present a sumptuous four-hands dinner.With an unshakable belief in food as a universal language, Vicky Cheng is dedicated to reimagining East-West fusion in culinary arts. This relentless quest came into fruition in 2015 when he opened VEA to instant success. His next venture Wing, a refined Chinese restaurant opened in 2021, is ranked 37th on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2023. At Wing, Vicky spearheads the modern transformation of the Eight Great Chinese Cuisine without losing a pinch of authenticity. The result is an enticing rebirth of traditional dishes, marked by a mastery of skills and best-in-class ingredients with a creative edge.Hiroyasu Kawate has catapulted SHIROUX to international fame since the opening of Halekulani Okinawa. He unleashes his culinary ingenuity on local ingredients, such as Okinawan mugwort herb, seaweed, and chilli pepper, to create an 'old is new' menu infused with French influences. Spurred by his innovative take on gastronomic creation, Hiroyasu Kawate crafts a myriad of new dishes that offer an exclusive and unforgettable dining experience through his "Chef's Omakase Courses".Be inspired by the epic four-hands dinner brought to life by two legendary chefs only at Halekulani Okinawa, as part of the 4th anniversary celebration of the ultra-luxury resort destination.Details of theare as follows:【Date】Wednesday, 26th July 2023 reception at 18:00 / dinner at 18:30【Venue】Innovative "SHIROUX" (5/F Lobby Floor, Sunset Wing)【Event】Four-hands Dinner by Chefs Vicky Cheng and Hiroyasu Kawate【Price】38,000 yen (includes wine pairing, tax, and service charge)【Capacity】50 guests【Reservation and inquiries】TEL: 0081-98-953-9530 (Halekulani Okinawa restaurant reservations: 10:00～18:00)URL: https://halekulaniokinawa.jp/4thanniv_dinner_en "Opened in July 2019 in Onna-son along the picturesque coastline of Okinawa, 'Halekulani Okinawa' offers one-of-a-kind resort stays combining natural beauty and top-notch luxury. In the run-up to our fourth anniversary, we are delighted to receive the highest rating of five stars from the globally renowned Forbes Travel Guide for the second consecutive year, thanks in no small part to the staunch support from our guests. We will continue to respond sincerely to our guests' comments and requests, and will do our best to provide you with a 'stay to remember for a lifetime' so that you will continue to choose us as your hotel. On the occasion of our fourth anniversary, we have curated a slew of celebrative events, including the exclusive dinner conceived by our consulting chef in collaboration with an illustrious chef from Hong Kong, and a spectacular programme of performances including the traditional Hula dance from Hawaii. We look forward to seeing you at Halekulani Okinawa."(Jun Yoshie, General Manager of Halekulani Okinawa)

About Vicky Cheng

A Hong Kong native with an overseas background, Vicky Cheng has come from an apprenticeship under some of the most respected names in French cooking, including Daniel Boulud, owner of Michelin-starred Restaurant 'Daniel' in New York. The techniques and management philosophy instilled in him helped build a solid foundation for his own restauranteering pursuit. After returning to Hong Kong, he has experimented with local ingredients, incorporating them into the essence of French cooking to create the 'Chinese x French' flavour for VEA, his personal venture. At VEA, he blends Chinese ingredients and French techniques in an elegant manner to conjure a curation of nostalgic and refined dishes. During this exploratory journey, he developed an interest in the eight Chinese regional cuisines, whence he started to soak up Chinese culinary techniques from master chefs and cut his teeth on Chinese cuisine in various aspects, from the selection of ingredients to cutting, cooking, and seasoning skills. In 2021, he opened WING, a contemporary Chinese restaurant that uses modern techniques and luxurious ingredients to showcase his personal rendition of traditional Chinese cuisine.



VEA Official Web Site： https://vea.hk/tc

WING Official Web Site： https://wingrestaurant.hk/hk



About Halekulani Okinawa

Halekulani Okinawa is the second hotel under the Halekulani brand in Hawaii and the first Halekulani property outside Hawaii. A luxurious beach resort located at Onna Village in the Chubu (Central) area of Okinawa, Halekulani Okinawa is built in harmony with the surrounding 87,000-m2 Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park along the 1.7km coastline. The hotel is well-equipped with four restaurants, a bar, a barbecue area, the SpaHalekulani, a gym room, the Halekulani Boutique, a 200-m2 conference/exhibition room, five swimming pools (four outdoor and one indoor), and more amenities. As a prominent highlight, the "Orchid Pool" is decked out with a mosaic of a Cattleya orchid on the floor, comprised of 1.5 million tilts. Halekulani Okinawa is the third property in Japan to be included in the Leading Hotels of the World, a prestigious list of only a selected few. In 2022, Halekulani Okinawa received a five-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide Award, the first of its kind in Japan and Okinawa. This winning streak continues for the second consecutive year in 2023.

Forbes Travel Guide is one of the few prestigious global rating systems for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.



About Hiroyasu Kawate

Hiroyasu Kawate was born into hospitality. The Tokyo native, whose father owned a Western restaurant, received culinary training in the likes of Le Bourguignon in Nishiazabu after his graduation from high school. In 2006, he went to Montpellier, France to learn French cooking in none other than Jardin des Sens. He joined the famous Quintessence in Tokyo as sous-chef in 2007, followed by the opening of his personal venture Florilège in 2009. The restaurant won its first Michelin star in 2016; it went on to become a 2-star venue from 2018 onwards. Florilège has also been named a Michelin Green Star restaurant in recognition of its sustainability effort, coupled with many more titles in its trophy cabinet, including the 'One To Watch Award' from Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and 7th place on the same list for 2021, as well as 39th on the World's Best 50 Restaurants list. In 2022, Florilège climbed to No. 3 on Asia's Best list of the year. Hiroyasu Kawate has been consulting chef of innovative Shiroux since the opening of Halekulani Okinawa. His dedication to innovating gastronomic experience keeps on enticing global gourmands.



Florilège Official Web Site： https://www.aoyama-florilege.jp/en/



Halekulani Okinawa