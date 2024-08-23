The tournament attracted 1,000 Malaysian participants in four states (Kuching, Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur)

Malaysian Grand Finals winners competed against counterparts from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam as a new addition to this year's tournament

Malaysian Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men's doubles heroes Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik made a special appearance as a bonus for participants

Haier Cup 2024 participants locked in fierce but friendly competition during a men’s doubles match

Malaysian representatives emerged as overall champions against counterparts from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam at a special Haier Cup regional tournament hosted for the first time in Kuala Lumpur

Haier Malaysia Brand Marketing Assistant Director Julian Thean speaking to brand ambassadors Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik who made a special appearance following their Paris 2024 Olympic Games heroics to thrill participants

Grand Finals

Category

Winners

State

Runners Up

State

Men's Singles

Mah Yan Quan

Johor

Beh Yu Jun

KL

Men's Doubles

Muhammad Afiq Syazwan B. Mohd. Samri



&



Muhammad Taufik B. Abdul Haris

KL

Muhammad Hasif Iman Bin Aini



&



Abang Syazwan B. Abang Ishak

Kuching

Women's Doubles

Elaine Ng Yee Mun



&



Soong Ru Hui

KL

Teng Xin Ru



&



Teng Lei Mun

KL

Mixed Doubles

Sim Han Min



&



Tan Chew Ping

Johor

Tan Cheryl



&



Chong Chun Hou

KL





Regional Finals

Category

Winners

Runners Up

Malaysia

Vietnam

Men's Singles

Hakimi Akhbar

Tran Khanh Hung (Viet)

Men's Doubles

Muhammad Afiq Syazwan B. Mohd. Samri



&



Muhammad Taufik B. Abdul Haris

Nguyen Viet Thanh



&



Tong Thien Nhan

Women's Doubles

Soong Ru Hui



&



Tan Chew Ping (MY)

Tran Thi Bao Chau



&



Vuong Thuy Tien

Mixed Doubles

Sim Han Min



&



Tan Chew Ping (MY)

Lam Nhat Nguyen



&



Nguyen Binh Hoa



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 August 2024 - After four months of action-packed competition, Haier Malaysia's homegrown amateur badminton tournament, the Haier Cup crowned 7 new champions in a thrilling Grand Finals.Open to Malaysians aged 18 and above, the competition began with State Challenge stage. This took place across 4 months in Kuching, Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur. Out of 1,000 registered participants, eventually only the champions and runners up of the respective State Challenge advanced to the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur on 17 August 2024.Haier Cup participants competed in four categories – men's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. In addition to medals, winners and runners up received appliances, merchandise and cash as prizes.Haier Malaysia Brand Marketing Assistant Director Julian Thean said, "The recently concluded Summer Olympics reinforced badminton's importance as a form of national pride. Our brand ambassadors Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik brought rhapsody to the nation as they won Malaysia's first medals in Paris 2024 and become double Olympic bronze medallists. Their motivation, dedication, and sportsmanship are values which we hope to inculcate in Malaysians.""Badminton, and sport in general, is a pathway to healthier lifestyles that fosters positive competition and creates a sense of community, bringing people together and encouraging mutual respect and sportsmanship. These are aspects which resonate with Haier's pursuit of co-creating a better life with users, guided by our purpose of 'More Creation, More Possibilities'. I am pleased that the competition was received positively and with enthusiasm by Malaysians. Congratulations to all winners," Thean added.While they could not attend the Grand Finals, Aaron and Wooi Yik took time out of their training schedules to thrill participants at Haier's regional tournament in Kuala Lumpur on 18 August 2024, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.The regional competition is an evolution from the inaugural edition, hosted by Haier Malaysia in conjunction with the National Month. Grand Finals champions competed against winning representatives from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The regional tournament saw displays of skill, passion and sportsmanship amongst geographical neighbours.Eventually the Malaysian team emerged victorious as the overall champion, defeating Vietnam team in a thrilling final match.For more information about Haier Cup 2024, please visit https://www.haier.com/my/ and follow Haier on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.Hashtag: #HaierMalaysia

Brief Background on Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions. Based on the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities", we are committed to co-create infinite possibilities for a better life with users, and to co-create infinite possibilities for industrial development with the ecological partners.



Being an iconic company in the real economy, we've always been user centered, adhered to original technology and built a landscape of three pillars, Smart Living, Comprehensive Health and Industrial Internet. We have built 10 R&D centers, 71 research institutes, 35 industrial parks, 143 manufacturing centers and a sales network of 230,000 nodes around the world. We are the world's only IoT Ecosystem Brand that has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for six consecutive years. Additionally, we have ranked among the Top 10 in the Google & Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders for eight consecutive years, held the No.1 position in Euromonitor's Global Major Appliances Brand for 15 consecutive years, and have been selected as one of The World's 500 Most Influential Brands by the World Brand Lab for twenty consecutive years.



We have five listed companies, and our subsidiary Haier Smart Home is named among the Fortune's Global 500 and World's Most Admired Companies. We have several global premium brands, including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, AQUA and Candy, and have the world's first smart home Scenario Brand, SAN YI NIAO. We have built the world-leading industrial Internet platform COSMOPlat and the comprehensive health industry ecosystem Incaier.



We believe: More collaboration will happen when more boundaries are broken, and more valuable relationships are established. Only then will the future of the world be filled with infinite wonderful possibilities.



For further enquiries, please contact:



HAIER ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

Tel: 03-5882 2888

Careline: 1-800-88-6666



