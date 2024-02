Greater Bay Airlines launches Bangkok – Hong Kong companion fare promotion to celebrate Lunar New Year

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2February 2024 - Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) today launched the Bangkok – Hong Kong companion fare promotion to celebrate the festive Lunar New Year. From now until 31 March 2024, customers can purchase roundtrip tickets between Bangkok and Hong Kong for two or more passengers for only THB฿2,100 each (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges are not inclusive).The flight frequency of the service between Bangkok and Hong Kong has now been enhanced to double daily to meet the rising demand, bringing greater flexibility and convenience to travellers. The flight schedule is as follows:This special promotion is applicable to flights to Hong Kong departing Bangkok during the following periods: 2-12 February 2024, 19 February - 5 April 2024, 9-11 April 2024, 15 April - 3 May 2024 and 7 May - 30 June 2024. The tickets are valid for at least two passengers travelling together and for stays of up to seven days.The tickets include 7kg carry-on baggage and 20kg check-in baggage allowance for each flight. Additional baggage allowance can be purchased separately to meet extra needs.Promotion period and seats are limited. For ticket booking, customers may visit the GBA website, GBA mobile app or contact their travel agents. Terms and conditions apply.GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 and is currently operating flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila. For more information, please visit www.greaterbay-airlines.com Hashtag: #GreaterBayAirlines

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.