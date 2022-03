HONG KONG: Goldman Sachs expects the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 50 basis points at both its May and June meetings, following hawkish remarks by Fed chair Jerome Powell.

Powell said on Monday the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Christopher Cushing)