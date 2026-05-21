A Hong Kong–Made Nostalgic Treat with a Modern TwistHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - Dark chocolate orange sticks have taken the world by storm—now reimagined in Hong Kong style ahead of G.O.D's 30th anniversary, with an exclusive, never-before-created flavour.
G.O.D. presents Hawthorn Dark Chocolate Sticks, a uniquely local reinterpretation of the beloved dark chocolate orange stick and the cherished childhood favourite: Haw Flakes.
Made in Hong Kong by a well-established chocolate manufacturer — renowned for producing for some of the world's highest-quality brands — each stick combines smooth dark chocolate with sweet and tangy hawthorn, delivering a distinctive balance of indulgence and nostalgia.
Each box contains 110g of hawthorn-filled dark chocolate sticks, individually wrapped for convenience and freshness. The charming gift box (7.5cm diameter x 7.2cm height) pays homage to the iconic design of traditional Haw Flakes.
Availability & Details
The Hawthorn Dark Chocolate Sticks are available exclusively at G.O.D. retail stores and the official e-shop, while stocks last. Each box is priced at HK$198, making it an ideal gift or a personal indulgence.
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G.O.D. (Goods of Desire)
G.O.D. (Goods of Desire) is a homegrown Hong Kong brand celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Rooted in design and lifestyle heritage, the brand creates products with distinctive aesthetic and character, showcasing Hong Kong's history and culture to an international audience. The name 「住好啲」means "to live better", and in Cantonese it is phonetically similar to the English abbreviation "G.O.D."
G.O.D. - Goods Of Desire