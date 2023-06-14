Global investors remain bearish on economic growth with very few thinking the economy will avoid some sort of recession in the next 12 months, a new survey found.

But the start of recession has been pushed out to Q4 2023 or Q1 2024, BofA's Global Fund Manager Survey (FMS) found.

More than half the investors (64%) expect a "soft landing" for the global economy, while 26% expected a "hard landing" and just 3% expect "no landing" at all.

Investors have also revised down their growth expectation for the Chinese economy. Their expectations of a big rally in China growth have completely reversed back to November 2022 levels. Early this year 91% of FMS investors expected stronger economic growth.

There's a strong conviction among FMS that inflation will be lower a year from now. Only 2% expect higher inflation.

More than half (59%) of FMS investors think the US Federal Reserve is not done tightening in June, a reversal from May, when 61% said the Fed was done hiking rates.

As of now, the FMS believe the biggest tail risk (36%) is high inflation keeping central banks hawkish. Bank credit crunch and global recession followed at 22%. Worsening geopolitics, in terms of Russia/Ukraine and China/Taiwan, was 17%, while systemic credit event was the fourth risk at 13%. AI/tech bubble was the smallest tail risk at 9%.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

