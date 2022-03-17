The global economy will grow at a slower pace than previously forecast, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and economic sanctions will have spillover effects to the rest of the world, according to Moody's.

The credit rating agency said on Thursday that the global economy will further slow to 3.0 percent in 2023, down from the 3.2 percent growth that it envisioned in its February outlook.

Moody's had previously forecast that economies around the world will expand by 4.3 percent this year.

"Before the eruption of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we expected global growth to decelerate to the post-pandemic trend because of rising interest rates, waning fiscal support and the overall maturing of the business cycle across both advanced and emerging market countries," Moody's said.

"We are now revising downward our global growth projections and raising our inflation forecasts."

The G-20 economies are expected to collectively expand 3.6 percent this year, down 0.7 percentage point from the 4.3 percent February forecast.

Among the G-20 advanced countries and G-20 emerging markets, the revised growth forecast for 2022 will be 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

According to Moody's, the duration and severity of the conflict will impact the rest of the world through commodity and food price shocks; financial repercussions from the sanctions, suspension of business activity in affected countries and financial market volatility; and additional security challenges in a scenario of an escalating or wider military conflict, or through cyberattacks.

"Adding to these risks is the fact that the global economy has not fully recovered from the COVID-19 shock and China is in the midst of new outbreaks in two large cities."

Inflation

In the G-20 emerging market countries, inflation is forecast to rise 3.5 percent on average above Moody's February expectations.

"The situation is fluid and unpredictable with risks heavily skewed to the downside. Thus, far worse outcomes than our baseline projections have become more likely, depending on how the Russia-Ukraine conflict evolves," Moody's said.

As of now, Moody's said, there is a "far higher risk" that the conflict will worsen.

"Economic impact will build the longer the conflict drags on, and especially if it expands beyond Ukraine," it said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com