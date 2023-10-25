Asia’s Largest Pitching Sessions Return with International Projects for the First TimeTAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 25 October 2023 - This October 25 the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) hosted a press conference at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei to announce the 2023 edition of the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF). This year’s event will take place from November 7 to 12 bringing together content industry professionals from renowned international media companies (Warner Bros. Discovery, CJ ENM, etc.) as well as international filmmakers and creators. TCCF 2023 features a full schedule of activities divided in three main sections: PITCHING, MARKET, and INNOVATIONS.
Among TCCF 2023's goals are the promotion of copyright licensing and co-production opportunities while matchmaking global IP proposals with potential investors. Additionally, the event will feature exhibitions and panels to foster the exchange of ideas and experiences among professionals in the industry, as well as connect Taiwanese talent with international resources. During the press conference TAICCA's Chairperson, Homme Tsai, highlighted that "recently announced policies by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture have greatly stimulated private investment in Taiwanese content. Yet, TAICCA's most important goal goes beyond funding, our priority is to connect corporations, businesses and other funding sources around the world with the right talents, technologies, and content."
TCCF’s PITCHING has become the largest pitching event in all of Asia with 539 submitted projects from 29 regions around the world and surpassing the US$160,000 mark in prizes. For the first time, it has welcomed international projects into its Project to Screen sessions, following high-quality film and television proposals across all formats: feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. Furthermore, TCCF has announced a new Story to Screen session looking into Taiwanese IPs with potential to be adapted into audiovisual works. All prize winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on November 10. Phil Tang, president of Greener Grass Culture, the production house behind the recent Taiwanese Netflix hit such as The Killing Game, explained the criteria during the project selection: “The most important factor is the IP sustainability, IP projects with long-term development potential, which is especially valuable in the rapidly changing media landscape in Taiwan. (…) Secondly, I prefer projects that follow current society trends in Taiwan or the world, this aspect always attracts international audiences."
MARKET, the B2B content marketplace, extends its duration from 3 to 4 days and, with more than 100 companies attending, breaks its participation record. International media juggernauts such as Fuji Television, TVBI or Mediacorp TV will all set up booths at TCCF. In addition, MARKET will also feature Taiwanese film commissions, innovative technology companies and, for the first time, national pavilions, with South Korea, Japan and France as the first invited countries. On the stage, Cécile Renault, head of culture, university cooperation and education of the French office in Taipei recognized that “France and Taiwan share many common values, such as democracy and freedom of speech. I have high hopes for French-Taiwanese collaboration and anticipate the creation of internationally acclaimed films and television series in the future."
The third section, focused on the intersection between content and technology, INNOVATIONS, will present 21 immersive artworks including installations and MR/AR experiences. TCCF will also host a series of workshops, panels and masterclasses with trailblazers in the industry from local and international institutions such as Venice International Film Festival, Ars Electronica or KKCompany. The founder of the participating VFX company MOONSHINE Studio, Chia Chi Lin, hopes that "by gradually introducing new technologies into content creation through events like TCCF, we can expand the imagination of creators and showcase Taiwan’s cultural technology."
Concurrently with the events at the three main sections, TCCF will also introduce an Industry Stage hosting keynotes, panels and spotlight presentations on diversity and future opportunities in the content industries. Among the speakers are filmmakers Adele Lim, writer of Crazy Rich Asians and director of Joy Ride, and Felipe Gálvez Haberle whose debut film, The Settlers, was awarded the FIPRESCI prize at Cannes 2023; key international players like Takeshi Natsuno, CEO of Kadokawa Corporation, and Janice Chua, vice president at Imagine International, production company founded by Ron Howard and Brian Glazer; and representatives from technology leaders such as Peter Wu, CEO of ASUS Cloud and Taiwan Web Service Corporation, and Eric Kang, senior manager, solution architect at NVIDIA.
Taiwan Creative Content Fest 2023 takes place from November 7 to 12 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park and Taipei New Horizon. Professional badges are now available to purchase until October 31st at TCCF’s official website or on-site during the event.
For more information on TCCF 2023 check the official press kit.
Hashtag: #TCCF
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)