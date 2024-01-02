See the pandemic through the lens of a healthcare provider with a new book titled ‘Weathering The Storm’

Weathering the storm chronicles the Covid-19 pandemic and the lessons learnt from it, while acting as a comprehensive guide on how to handle future pandemics, available now at MPH Bookstores

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2024 - While the Covid-19 pandemic may have abated, its enduring repercussions have reshaped lives and influenced the current landscape of healthcare. Dr. Kamal Amzan, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Johor, documents the stages faced by the hospital in dealing with the pandemic, from the initial entry of the virus into the Johor region to the lessons learnt from addressing the global crisis, all in a new book entitled 'Weathering The Storm.'The book chronicles the lessons learnt from each phase of the pandemic, as well as how they contribute to a comprehensive approach to managing such a crisis. With a focus on the necessary steps that need to be taken in the event of future pandemics. These include: early preparedness, continuous adaptation, the importance of public-private partnerships, effective communication, and prioritising the safety and well-being of frontline workers.Dr. Kamal Amzan, has previously written notable pieces like 'Dissecting Malaysia’s Healthcare: The Great Dichotomy' and 'Understanding Independence: A Conceptual Shift,' authored this eight-chapter book, aptly titled 'Weathering The Storm,' signifying a successful resolution following a challenging period. Through this latest entry, Dr. Kamal hopes to enlighten society on how a private healthcare entity, specifically Gleneagles Hospital Johor, dealt with and survived the unprecedented global crisis. The book is not only written to document the hospital's efforts in combating the virus but also serves as a guideline for future generations when dealing with a global pandemic.“These pages are more than words—they are a palpable expression of thanks to our unsung heroes who ceaselessly endeavour, a beacon guiding us towards readiness for the challenges that may come,” explained Dr. Kamal Amzan, where he hopes this newly published book will be beneficial not only in the context of dealing with the pandemic but also for hurdles that may come in the future.'Weathering The Storm' is now available at MPH Bookstores and has recently been featured on their “Jingles and Joy 2023”.Hashtag: #gleneagles #hospital #johor #medini #covid19

About Dr. Kamal Amzan

Currently serving as the CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Johor, Dr Kamal Amzan is a medical graduate from the University College of Dublin with a Master in Public Health from the University of Liverpool. He has always been passionate about hospital management, particularly in the areas of governance, quality and standard of care.



Dr Kamal has held various senior leadership roles within IHH Healthcare, including as Head of Medical Affairs and Quality for IHH Healthcare Malaysia, the Chief Operating Officer in Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur and of Pantai Hospital Batu Pahat.



Dr Kamal believes that influencing people and empowering them are prerequisites to a sustainable change. Going by the philosophy, “Something well done is better than something well said”, he is in the industry playing the “infinite” game and advocates the creation of a culture that is value driven to advance, enhance and improve the standards of care.



He is currently serving on the board of both Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM), and Malaysia Society for Quality in Health (MSQH). He is the author of the book, “Weathering the storm”, where he details how Gleneagles Hospital Johor navigated through the pandemic and kept patients and staff safe.







About Gleneagles Hospital Johor (GHJ)

Nestled just 20 minutes away from the Malaysia-Singapore Causeway, Gleneagles Hospital Johor stands as a 300-bed epitome of medical dedication. Its strategic location, paired with unparalleled clinical precision, establishes it as a beacon for both locals and international visitors in search of the finest in healthcare.



The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, featuring among others the pioneering Da Vinci XI robotic surgery system and the nation's inaugural digital PET Scan, are steered by a constellation of passionate visionaries. These inspiring professionals, from experienced specialists to the deeply caring nursing staff, exude a warmth that transcends their professional roles, ensuring that every patient feels cherished and comforted.



Its closeness to the causeway further heightens its allure, attracting individuals from around the world eager to experience the harmonious blend of cutting-edge medical care and genuine human touch.

With its unwavering dedication to excellence, Gleneagles Hospital Johor consistently captures hearts, showcasing to the world the unique warmth and clinical excellence that defines Malaysian healthcare.







