Gentari is a clean energy company focused on delivering the net zero solutions required to put cleaner energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari offers lower carbon solutions through three initial core pillars – Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility, forming a portfolio of solutions cutting across the electron value chain to help customers achieve net zero emissions. In the long term, Gentari aims to be a full suite net zero solutions provider, creating greater value, connecting businesses, and making the journey to net zero possible. For more information on Gentari, please visit www.gentari.com .

Navjit brings 34 years of experience in the energy and marine sectors to his new role, and was previously the CEO of First Energy Pvt Ltd and the Chief Commercial Officer at SB Energy.

