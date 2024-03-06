Board gender diversity can be seen to correlate with credit quality in advanced economies according to a sector in-depth update from ratings agency Moody’s.

Moody’s released findings ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday, which showed women account for 29% of board seats on investment-grade companies - those rated Baa and above - up 1% from last year.

Women make up an average of 24% of the board seats of speculative-grade companies - those rated Ba and below.

“Companies based in advanced economies exhibit a correlation between board gender diversity and credit ratings, but those in emerging markets do not,” the update said.

Women hold 35% of the board seats of European companies in the cohort studied by Moody’s, up from 33% in 2023.

North American female representation on boards has risen to 30% from 29% last year.

However, women account for less than 20% of board seats in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, Moody’s said.

Service-oriented companies tend to have more diverse boards, with women holding nearly one-third of the board seats in service and consumer sectors, such as insurance, retail and business products, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, utilities and consumer products.

Heavy industry and commodity sectors have the lowest percentage of women on boards.

The ratings agency said board diversity is reflected in relative governance strength. Women account for an average of 34% of the boards of companies with positive governance characteristics, as indicated by the governance issuer profile scores (G-1) assigned to those companies, up from 31% in 2023.

Meanwhile, companies with negative exposure to governance considerations (G-4 and G-5) have seen a decline in the average percentage of women on their boards during the same period.

Racial and ethnic diversity also correlated with higher ratings on North American boards.

However, the data does not demonstrate direct causation between gender diversity and credit quality, Moody’s said.

“There are several potential reasons why the boards of higher-rated companies may have greater gender diversity, which is why a higher rating is not likely to be the direct result of board diversity alone.

“Higher-rated companies tend to have higher levels of board independence, which may be a contributing factor to increased diversity rates.

“Additionally, many larger issuers have already began addressing gender diversity as the market has increasingly focused on this issue.

“Still, we view the presence of women on boards – and the potential diversity of opinion they bring – as supporting good corporate governance, which is positive for credit quality.”

Countries with highest and lowest female representation

France has required since 2017 that women and men must each account for at least 40% of the board seats at French companies that have either revenue or total of assets exceeding 50 million euros ($54.3 million), or at least 500 employees for three consecutive years.

France has an average of 42% women on corporate boards compared to an average of 28% for G-20 countries.

However, the boards of companies in domiciled in Saudi Arabia and China have the lowest percentages of female representation, with an average of 12% or less of board seats held by women.

South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa register the lowest rates of female labour force participation globally, with Latin America and the Caribbean trailing closely behind, Moody’s said citing World Bank data.

In addition, a significant proportion of women in these regions are engaged in the informal economy, which may further limit their opportunities for representation on corporate boards, Moody’s concluded.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com