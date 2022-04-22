Riyadh: The Assistant Secretary for Political Affairs and Negotiations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States Dr. Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Owaishek, received yesterday (Thursday) the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden to Yemen, Peter Semneby.



During the meeting, they discussed ways of cooperation between the two sides, the humanitarian, economic and development situation in Yemen, and the outcomes of Yemeni consultations that were hosted by the GCC General Secretariat.



They also discussed the latest developments in the region and a number of issues of common interest.