PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, or GC, is dedicated be a leading global chemical company that enhances people's lives with innovative plastics and chemicals following our vision of Chemistry for Better Living. We operate a business that prioritizes the balance of environmental, social, and corporate governance alongside economic (ESG) efficiency, aiming to maximize resources use under the Circular Economy concept. GC focuses on innovating products and solutions that address megatrends while meeting the expectations of all stakeholders. GC is the only company in the world to have been ranked number 1 in the Chemicals Sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) with the highest score for five consecutive years (2019-2023) by S&P Global. Also, we have been rated at Leadership Level (A List) in water management and environmental management in climate change by CDP. Currently, GC has manufacturing plants and distributors in and outside of Thailand, 43 international operation sites and 33 global Tech centers in 20 countries worldwide. GC is driving toward becoming a low-carbon organization while ensuring sustainable business growth by setting clear strategies and plans that are trackable, with aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for 20 percent by 2030 on our journey towards achieving Net Zero by 2050.

