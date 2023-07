Melbourne, Victoria - News Direct - 14 July 2023 - Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) managing director Jardee Kininmonth discusses with Proactive the latest metallurgical test results for the Panton project, in Western Australia, which he says indicates a "step change" in platinum group metal (PGM) recoveries.Recoveries improved to 86% from 78% through successful tailings leaching. The findings de-risk the process flowsheet for Panton and improve the project economics, ahead of a scoping study which is currently underway."We have achieved another metallurgical breakthrough for the Panton project, potentially creating a step-change in PGM recoveries, de-risking the flowsheet and improving project economics through leaching of flotation tails," Kininmonth said."We can now expect to recover approximately 86% of PGM metals from Panton ore feed and importantly over 93% of palladium. Combined with our ability to consistently achieve more than 280g/t PGM3E (palladium, platinum and gold) concentrate grades, Panton compares very favourably to analogous South African PGM operations."

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.