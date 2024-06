SME 500 Awards Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - Confidence Funeral Services Pte Ltd announces that its Director, Zen Goh, has been honoured by the Association of Trade & Commerce with the esteemed SME 500 Award. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and underscores its commitment to providing compassionate and professional funeral services , serving the community with integrity and care.Expressing his gratitude for the award, Zen Goh shares, "It is a tremendous honour to be recognised by the Association of Trade & Commerce for the SME 500 Award, which reaffirms our dedication to excellence and our focus on the needs of our clients. We will continue providing dignified and compassionate funeral services, supporting families with the utmost care during their most difficult times."Being awarded the SME 500 Award, conferred by the Singapore Association of Trade & Commerce, is a testament to Confidence Funeral's performance in developing and managing its operations. The award recognises SMEs that have demonstrated excellence in their fiscal performance, operational efficiency, and overall management. This marks a significant milestone for Confidence Funeral, affirming its position as a leader in the funeral services industry in Singapore.Transitioning from a Navy Regular to a funeral director , Zen Goh embraced a motto: "Used to serve the nation, now serving the public." His decision to enter this industry was driven by a determination to provide exceptional service, ensuring that no mistakes are made during such trying times.In its early days, the funeral industry faced challenges stemming from a lack of transparency and communication, leaving bereaved families uncertain about the procedures and costs involved. Zen Goh and his team at Confidence Funeral sought to address this by adopting a transparent approach, clearly explaining the rationales and principles behind funeral arrangements. Despite initial resistance, this approach garnered trust and respect from clients, particularly the younger generation appreciative of the clarity it provided.While transparency requires significant time and effort from funeral directors, the team at Confidence Funeral remains steadfast in their mission. They understand that the additional time spent with grieving families is essential for providing the highest level of service.Hashtag: #ConfidenceFuneral

About Confidence Funeral

Established in 2010, Confidence Funeral offers a comprehensive range of funeral services tailored to various religious and cultural preferences, including Taoist, Buddhist, Christian, and Catholic ceremonies. Their committed team of professional funeral directors extends compassionate support to grieving families, facilitating a dignified farewell for departed loved ones. Through meticulous attention to detail at every stage of the proceedings, Confidence Funeral ensures that every ceremony is conducted with the utmost respect and sensitivity.



