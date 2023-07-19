Holistic programmes to create a new lifestyle experience for individuals and families

"FTLife x New World CLUB CIRCLE OUR NEW WORLD" promotional campaign launches with four holistic programmes – GROWealth, EDUtainment, PowerUp and FAMmunity – to offer our customers and their families a new lifestyle experience.



GROWealth



Holistic wealth management and financial planning workshops to help customers and their families actualise their goals by capturing unique opportunities to grow their wealth at every stage of life.

EDUtainment



A series of edutainment programmes, including science, art and culture, that are designed to provide an engaging, stress-free environment for children to flourish through their creativity and develop their critical thinking skills.

PowerUp



Yoga classes and healing workshops that take care of your physical and mental wellbeing, and reinvigorate your senses.

FAMmunity



A platform that promotes family education and parent-child interaction.



Event Details

Promotion period:

1 July to 27 August 2023 (Every Friday to Sunday, as well as 18 July 2023, Tuesday)

Opening hours:

12 pm to 8 pm

Address

D‧PARK



398 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong

Details:

Register as a New World CLUB member on the spot to receive a complimentary serving of candy floss and a "FTLife presents: D‧PARK Summer Carnival" Coupon*, which will entitle each member to a free turn on one of the rides below: M.I. Playground Just Climb ​ M.I. Ice-skating Ring M.I. Snooker Room D‧PARK Sanrio Characters Carnival (7-28 July 2023)

​ * The quota of 500 coupons to be given away on a first-come-first-served basis while stock lasts. New members who register thereafter will be offered a coupon for 50 K Dollars instead. Please refer to promotional materials for details.



Existing members of "Reach FTLife", "New World CLUB" or "DP CLUB" will receive a complimentary serving of candy floss upon presenting their electronic membership card.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023 - FTLife Insurance Company Limited ("FTLife") is always seeking to leverage its synergies with the Group to create shared value for its customers. FTLife has therefore chosen D‧PARK to launch its high-profile" promotional event to kick off the company's new branding campaign,. By launching four holistic programmes – GROWealth, EDUtainment, PowerUp and FAMmunity – FTLife and New World CLUB are working closely together to offer our customers and their families a new lifestyle experience, and to help them craft a holistic life plan that enables them to live life to the fullest with their loved ones.To mark this memorable occasion, FTLife and New World CLUB have invited celebrities Eliza Sam and Kaki Sham to be ambassadors for the four programmes. They will also participate in a series of complementary family-friendly workshops – jointly organised by FTLife and Baby Kingdom – to which New World CLUB members will enjoy exclusive admission, allowing them to interact with Eliza and Kaki.This long-term collaboration with New World CLUB is a milestone of the synergies between FTLife and the Group. By providing Caring Parents and Goal Achievers with holistic solutions covering wealth management, health and wellness, education, and quality of life, the collaboration aims to offer new lifestyle experiences and life planning to bring to life FTLife's new branding campaign, "CIRCLE OUR NEW WORLD". FTLife is committed to being Life Artisans to help customers and their loved ones navigate through their life journey with personalised planning solutions and experiences, enabling them to open up a new world for sustainable growth.From now on, Hong Kong resident aged 18 or above ivileges, and will obtain access to a series of, family-friendly activitiesthroughout the summer holiday who registers as a new member of the New World CLUB membership within the promotion period of the "FTLife presents: D‧PARK Summer Carnival" will be entitled to exclusive prThe activity is subject to terms and conditions, and a quota of 500 coupons to be given away on a first-come-first-served basis while stock lasts. The first 500 newly registered members will receive an FTLife game token and a complimentary serving of candy floss; those who register their new membership thereafter will receive a coupon for 50 K Dollars and a complimentary serving of candy floss. Please refer to the on-site promotional materials at D‧PARK for details.Please refer to the membership notifications on the New World CLUB app for details.Hashtag: #富通保險 #FTLife

About FTLife Insurance Company Limited

FTLife Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability; "FTLife") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 0659). With a heritage of providing insurance services in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, FTLife's Life Artisans leverage the Group's ecosystem to curate life chapters of customers and their loved ones with comprehensive planning solutions and lifelong protection, embracing wealth management and succession, health and well-being, and quality of life. Backed by the Group's financial strength and advanced customer-focused digital technology, FTLife aspires to become the leading insurance brand in the Greater Bay Area, while also maximising shared value beyond traditional insurance for a sustainable future.





About New World CLUB^

New World CLUB^, a prestigious loyalty programme under New World Group. Empowered by Group's unique brand personality - "The Artisanal Movement", we are fascinated to create a bespoke living journey for you, with one-of-a-kind privileges, access to bespoke lifestyle events and much more.



3 types of memberships are in service for you, as we understand that you should be served differently!



DIAMOND Membership



Current owners of New World Residential Properties* with total purchase amount of HK$20 million or above; OR



Current tenants of New World Residential Properties* with monthly rental of HK$60,000 or above



VIVA Membership



Current owners or tenants of New World Residential Properties*



CIRCLE Membership



Those over 18 years old and into the brands of the New World Group



* New World Residential Properties mean any residential properties in Hong Kong developed by New World solely or jointly with other parties



^New World CLUB is not authorized under the Insurance Ordinance (Chapter 41) and does not carry on any kind of insurance business or conduct any regulated activities under the Insurance Ordinance (Chapter 41) in or from Hong Kong. All insurance business and/or regulated activities are carried out by FTLife.





