Since its establishment more than 40 years ago, the Fringe Club has functioned as a vibrant contemporary arts organization where artists create and showcase their artwork, and where members of the general public who enjoy the arts can come to meet and see shows and exhibitions. Facilities for exhibitions and performances on our premises, improved significantly over the years, are offered to both emerging and established artists from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and overseas. The Fringe Club has been an open platform for the arts in Hong Kong since 1983. By pursuing an open access policy, subject to observance of the National Security Law, the Fringe Club has come to be identified with freedom of expression. This freedom is invariably associated with the pleasure of creating, showing, and enjoying the arts. In 2001, the Fringe Club won the HKSAR Government's first-ever Hong Kong Heritage Award, and its premises were declared Grade-1 heritage in 2009. In 2018, the Fringe Club received the HKICON Conservation Award. By creatively transforming this old 1890s colonial-era building and giving it an entirely new existence and identity, this landmark building has become identified with the energetic and rapid development of arts and culture in Hong Kong.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.