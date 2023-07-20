Forex Forest Founder and Al Trading Expert Wayne Ng Explores Al Developments and Deployment at AWS Global Fintech Summit

Forex Forest, founded by Wayne Ng, has become the No. 1 enterprise in the fully automated program trading industry in Asia since its inception. In recent years, it has won numerous awards and is the only company in Hong Kong to receive both the Outstanding AI Program Trading Education Enterprise Award and the Outstanding AI Program Trading Strategy Development Enterprise Award. Its self-developed AI automated trading program (Expert Advisor) has won the Global Best Trading Program Award for three consecutive years, receiving international applause and recognition and bringing more efficient and intelligent trading solutions to global investors. The company is committed to developing Fintech AI automated trading programs and promoting and educating algorithmic trading, applying them to the global foreign exchange market. Its Edu Tech business provides teaching content on quantitative trading strategies, backtesting techniques, installation and operation of international trading platform MT4, Python, Algotrading, Expert Advisor (EA), intelligent technical indicators, and more. It also provides award-winning trading programs and intelligent technical indicators developed by Forex Forest for students to use directly and for teaching purposes. The company offers a comprehensive AI investment tool for investors in foreign exchange, futures, stocks, gold, futures oil, stocks, and even emerging cryptocurrencies, as well as investment beginners, enabling them to take advantage of the latest financial technology to invest in the global market and prepare for the future. Forex Forest (HONG KONG REGION) Address: Room 816A, 8/F, Star House, 3 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong Forex Forest Learning Centre (HONG KONG): Room 833, 8/F, Star House, 3 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong Office Hours: Mon to Fri 10:00-18:00 Tel：+852 2682 0833 WhatsApp : +852 6250 1899 Forex Forest (SINGAPORE REGION) Address: 6 Battery Road, #03-41, Singapore 049909 Office Hours: Mon to Fri 09:00-18:00 Forex Forest (UNITED KINGDOM REGION) Address: SPACES Peter House, Oxford Street,Manchester,M1 5AN Office Hours: Mon to Fri 09:00-18:00 Website: https://forexforest.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForexForest Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forexforestofficial/ YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ForexForest

