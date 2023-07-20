Forex Forest Founder and Al Trading Expert Wayne Ng Explores Al Developments and Deployment at AWS Global Fintech Summit

AI Financial Technology Becomes Mainstream: Investors Enjoy Latest Investment Technology and Insight into Market Pulse
Wayne Ng, recognized as an authority in Asian program trading, emphasized that AI algorithmic trading is currently the mainstream development in global fintech. In recent years, many large fund companies and universities worldwide have been using AI technology to assist in investment decisions. Some funds dedicated to program trading have even emerged. Forex Forest, with its proprietary AI algorithmic trading program, has already been applied to major financial markets, leading the industry in fintech and driving the development of program trading in Asia. The company aims to provide global enterprise trading programs and related professional courses (Education Technology - Edu Tech) based on financial technology, enabling all types of investors, including retail investors, to keep up with market trends and enjoy low-cost, high-precision, and fast-responding trading programs.
Forex Forest's technology products are different from traditional trading programs in that they use big data technology to receive and analyze real-time trading market information from different countries and multiple aspects. They continuously, quickly, and stably centralize scattered data, capture the patterns that appear in the market, analyze the overall direction of the entire trading market through AI technology, and predict the market trends for the next 4 to 40 hours accurately in milliseconds by observing the impact of fluctuations in various product types on the market. In the past, only private banks, investment giants, and professionals such as fund managers could use and participate in similar program trading. The operation required not only computer knowledge but also the ability to set up servers and even the expertise to write program code. Therefore, the general public could not easily enter this market. However, Forex Forest's proprietary AI trading program product is helping to popularize and personalize AI trading programs in the investment market, bringing great operational convenience and investment advantages to retail investors.
AWS as an Important VPS Provider Benefiting Financial Technology Business Development and Creating a Win-Win Situation
Furthermore, Wayne Ng mentioned that Forex Forest works closely with AWS, a top VPS provider in the Hong Kong market, to utilize AWS's stable and fast system around the clock, adjust its computing power in response to market fluctuations, and have AWS host related computing machines. The virtual servers can be set up in different locations around the world under its global network, close to the virtual suppliers of financial institutions, to improve data collection and response speed. AWS servers have self-healing capabilities and stable server services under multiple backups, providing accurate services to investors continuously. In addition, the AWS Landing Zone Service also provides Forex Forest with a highly secure and stable system that complies with information technology regulatory requirements in different regions and countries, enabling Forex Forest to quickly expand its business globally and create a win-win situation with the development of technology and investment in different countries.
Attracting Talents Worldwide and Continuously Innovating AI Models
Amidst the widespread use of AI, Forex Forest stands out for its innovative spirit in financial technology, committed to promoting AI technology and algorithmic trading solutions worldwide. Wayne Ng also revealed Forex Forest's future vision at the meeting. The company opened a physical office and learning centre in Singapore in April this year, successfully attracting numerous local talents. It plans to continue opening corporate physical offices in Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, and other places within this year, recruiting more talents. In addition, Forex Forest is developing and innovating different types of trading strategies and AI strategy models. For example, it is upgrading its education technology in Edu Tech to help users learn and quickly grasp the application of program trading. Forex Forest hopes to help investors easily use the latest program trading technology and AI technology for profitable investments, recruit talents worldwide, achieve corporate innovation, and continue to promote automated trading programs worldwide, bringing the latest AI algorithmic technology to global market investors.
Hashtag: #forexforest #MT4 #MT5 #Metatrader #Multichart #forex #forexforest #EA #expertadvisor #passiveincome #algotrade #algotrading #onlinecourse #autotrading #expertadvisor #WayneSir #forexforest #aws #SUMMIT #AWSSUMMITHONGKONG #SUMMITHONGKONG #generativeai #esg #summitonline
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Forex Forest
Forex Forest, founded by Wayne Ng, has become the No. 1 enterprise in the fully automated program trading industry in Asia since its inception. In recent years, it has won numerous awards and is the only company in Hong Kong to receive both the Outstanding AI Program Trading Education Enterprise Award and the Outstanding AI Program Trading Strategy Development Enterprise Award. Its self-developed AI automated trading program (Expert Advisor) has won the Global Best Trading Program Award for three consecutive years, receiving international applause and recognition and bringing more efficient and intelligent trading solutions to global investors.
The company is committed to developing Fintech AI automated trading programs and promoting and educating algorithmic trading, applying them to the global foreign exchange market. Its Edu Tech business provides teaching content on quantitative trading strategies, backtesting techniques, installation and operation of international trading platform MT4, Python, Algotrading, Expert Advisor (EA), intelligent technical indicators, and more. It also provides award-winning trading programs and intelligent technical indicators developed by Forex Forest for students to use directly and for teaching purposes. The company offers a comprehensive AI investment tool for investors in foreign exchange, futures, stocks, gold, futures oil, stocks, and even emerging cryptocurrencies, as well as investment beginners, enabling them to take advantage of the latest financial technology to invest in the global market and prepare for the future.
Forex Forest (HONG KONG REGION)
Address: Room 816A, 8/F, Star House, 3 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Forex Forest Learning Centre (HONG KONG): Room 833, 8/F, Star House, 3 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Office Hours: Mon to Fri 10:00-18:00
Tel：+852 2682 0833
WhatsApp : +852 6250 1899
Forex Forest (SINGAPORE REGION)
Address: 6 Battery Road, #03-41, Singapore 049909
Office Hours: Mon to Fri 09:00-18:00
Forex Forest (UNITED KINGDOM REGION)
Address: SPACES Peter House, Oxford Street,Manchester,M1 5AN
Office Hours: Mon to Fri 09:00-18:00
Website: https://forexforest.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForexForest
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forexforestofficial/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ForexForest
Forex Forest