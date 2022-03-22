The outlook for global GDP growth has deteriorated significantly as inflation challenges intensify and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global energy supplies.



Fitch Ratings has cut its world GDP growth forecast for 2022 by 0.7pp to 3.5 percent, with the eurozone cut by 1.5pp to 3.0 percent and the US by 0.2pp to 3.5 percent, the global credit ratings agency said in its Global Economic Outlook report.



Brian Coulton, Chief Economist, Fitch Ratings, said: "This reflects the drag from higher energy prices and a faster pace of US interest rate hikes than anticipated. We have lowered our forecast for world growth in 2023 by 0.2pp to 2.8 percent."



“Global inflation is back with a vengeance after an absence of at least two decades. This is starting to feel like an inflation regime change moment,” he added.



According to the agency, a potentially huge global supply shock that will reduce growth and push up inflation is hitting the post-Covid-19 pandemic recovery.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions on Russia that have followed have put global energy supplies at risk. Sanctions seem unlikely to be rescinded any time soon, it said in the report.



Russia supplies around 10 percent of the world’s energy, including 17 percent of its natural gas and 12 percent of its oil. The rising oil and gas prices will add to industry costs and reduce consumer real incomes.



Outright shortages and energy rationing are possible in Europe if there is an abrupt halt to Russian supply. Higher energy prices are a given.



Meanwhile, The EU foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on whether and how to impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector due to its invasion of Ukraine. Germany said the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to decide an embargo.



The US and UK have already slapped sanctions on Russia's energy exports. But the EU relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas and so targeting Russia energy exports is seen as a divisive choice.



Brent oil futures opened higher on Tuesday morning at $118.23 as EU members weigh Russian oil ban.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday oil prices could reach $300 a barrel if Russian crude was shunned by the West but he said such a scenario was unlikely, according to TASS news agency.



"Russia supplied around a quarter of the eurozone’s primary energy consumption in 2019. Diversification to other sources will take time. Eurozone inflation will average 5 percent in 2022 on the rise in EU gas prices. Some fiscal support to cushion the shock is likely," Fitch noted in its report.



US exposure to Russian energy is much lower but the rise in world oil prices is adding to what was already becoming a major inflation problem.



The Fed had already turned hawkish before the invasion of Ukraine. "We now expect a total of seven rate hikes in 2022 and the Fed Funds (upper) rate getting back to 3 percent by end-2023. The ECB has also flagged an earlier end to asset purchases in Q3 2022 and we now expect them to raise the main refinancing operations rate by 25bp in Q1 2023,” Coulton said.



Inflation challenges and supply shocks could take a much heavier toll on world GDP growth if they prompt much more abrupt Fed tightening, push oil prices to $150 a barrel for a sustained period and were associated with widespread energy rationing in Europe, the rport noted.



(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

