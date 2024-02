US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that an interest rate cut as soon as in March is unlikely, as the central bank remains data-dependent when mulling its next steps.

Powell said the Fed's rate-setting committee plans to "move carefully" and added: "Based on the meeting today, I would tell you that I don't think it's likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence, by the time of the March meeting, to identify March as the time to do that."