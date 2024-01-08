Incorporated in 1976 and listed on the Main-Market Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad since 1998, Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd is an investment holding company with its subsidiaries mainly involved in the construction, property development, logging and timber trading and plantation businesses primarily in Malaysia and Australia. As a Class A contractor registered under Pusat Khidmat Kontraktor (PKK) and recognised by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) as a Class G7 contractor, the Group has the ability to tender for government and private projects of any size. The Group is also registered as a turnkey contractor with Petroliam Nasional Berhad; and certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System).

