The travel exhibition attracted a large number of people and travel agents to inquire about the relevant itineraries. Ms. Chlitina, who has participated in the One-day Farmer event many times before, mentioned that it is currently the season of wax apples, mangoes, and lychee. She enjoys making hand-made aiyu jelly and participating in activities such as tea-picking and tea-making. Kaohsiung's countryside offers a variety of scenery and fruits that change with each season, which impresses her every visit. She plans to revisit the city in the near future.
According to the Agriculture Bureau of the Kaohsiung City Government, Kaohsiung is the largest city in southern Taiwan; with Xiaogang International Airport and Port, high-speed rail, and railway links to other cities such as Taipei and Taichung. On top of that, there are expressways that connect the urban areas to rural and fishing villages. It is very convenient to reach Dashu, Qishan, and Meinong areas within 30 minutes by the fastest transportation. A half-day tour or a one-day tour or a two-day tour is easy to arrange.
The one-day farmer's official website will be frequently updated with the group itinerary. For a detailed itinerary, please check the website https://www.facebook.com/odfkcg for relevant information, or send an email to odfkcg@gmail.com for inquiries.
