The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ takes place from July 20 to August 20 and the excitement continues to build as this is the first time ever that Australia and New Zealand will co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup™. The tournament will take place at 10 stadiums in nine cities across the two countries.
Coca-Cola, a proud supporter of every FIFA Women's World Cup™ since the inaugural tournament in 1991, invites fans in Australia and New Zealand and around the world to experience the magic as football players chase their dreams on the global stage.
The FIFA Women's World Cup™ is the biggest female sporting event in the world, and the momentum around women's sports has never been stronger. The 2023 tournament is on track to be the biggest and best sporting event of the year with 32 teams taking part to the delight of an estimated two billion people1 who will follow the tournament around the world.
To celebrate this historic event, Coca-Cola® is presenting a series of immersive consumer experiences, which includes a stadium experience across different parts of Australia in which fans can explore a magical experience tunnel with lots of activity and gamified booths. There will also be a Fan-Zone Area where football fans can capture special moments while getting the opportunity to win Coca-Cola tote bags and drink vouchers in the gaming booths.
Sustainability will be top of mind and Coca-Cola will be providing over 500 recycling bins across the stadiums and fan zones, encouraging spectators to recycle their bottles and cans. Directional signage and flags with 'recycle here' messaging will be located around stadiums to make the recycling zones easy to locate. Coca-Cola is also rolling out at the event a new smart bin to help minimize waste contamination.
To further excite fans, Coca-Cola's new TVC is set to air in New Zealand from 19 July and Australia from 20 July and is now available on YouTube. It showcases fans from around the world coming together to watch the games and cheer for their heroes while enjoying an ice-cold bottle of Coca-Cola. The ad highlights Coca-Cola's ability to bring fans and players closer by tapping into the magic that inspired their heroes to reach the world stage. Coca-Cola will also be releasing inspiring short films of Team Coke players, which includes Australia's Ellie Carpenter, New Zealand's Katie Bowen, United States' Alyssa Naehar, China's Wu Hai Yan, and Vietnam's Huynh Nhu — all of whom have broken through barriers to achieve greatness in the sport.
Kate Miller, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Australia – one of the host countries – says, "Coca-Cola is committed to bringing people together, and this is at the essence of the FIFA Women's World Cup™. This is more than just a football tournament – it is a celebration of positive change in society and a testament to the spirit of believing in magic. When we unite and believe in the impossible, anything can be achieved. We want everyone to embrace the power of optimism, see what happens when you believe in magic, and be part of what will be an incredible FIFA Women's World Cup™."
Embrace the power of optimism. See what happens when you believe in magic. Be a part of this incredible journey at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Finals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.coca-cola.com.Hashtag: #CocaColaCompany
Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific (ASP) operating unit serves 25 diverse countries across Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. We offer a diverse portfolio of great-tasting beverages including sparkling beverages, water, juices, dairy, nutrition, sports, and tea. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices, and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain.
Together with our bottling partners, we help bring economic opportunity to local communities across the region. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
