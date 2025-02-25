Esco Lifesciences Group is a world-leading manufacturer of laboratory, pharmaceutical equipment, bioprocess tools and IVF medical devices, delivering sustainable workflow solutions to advance global health. Since 1978, the Singapore-based company is committed to excellence, ensuring forward-thinking technology, responsive support, and reliability, making Esco a trusted partner for the life science and medical markets in more than 150 countries. Esco, through its business unit Esco Medical, leads in delivering comprehensive workflow solutions for assisted reproduction technologies (ART) to IVF clinics, laboratories, and research centers worldwide. For more information about Esco Lifesciences Group: https://www.group.escolifesciences.com/

Allwin Medical is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of medical devices including Women's Health (IVF) and Urology. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, USA, the company is committed to providing its customers with high quality devices. Its products are sold in 90+ countries globally through a network of 100+ distributors that cater to global markets. Within India, 100+ dealers support and promote sales for the Indian market. Founded in 2006 by Dhiren Mehta who has more than 35+ years of experience in the medical device industry, the company has exhibited consistent and strong growth. For more information about Allwin Medical: https://www.allwinmedical.com/about-allwin/

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.