A Gastronomic Symphony Orchestrated by JFOODO in Joint with 16 Handpicked Restaurants in Singapore, Unveiling an Unparalleled Wine and Culinary Extravaganza
The Perfect Harmony: "Seafood Loves Sake. 2024" Presents Synergistic Flavours and Elaborated Enhancements
Seafood Loves Sake. 2024 identifies how the marriage of delicate seafood flavours with the elegant profiles of sake results in a true gastronomic delight, highlighting their synergistic flavours. Japanese sake, a traditional alcoholic beverage made from rice, koji (rice malt), and water, plays a central role in this Campaign. Brewed through a meticulous process, sake offers diverse flavours, ranging from light and mild to bold and rich. When paired with seafood, sake creates a new dimension of outstanding taste through the synergy of sapor. The Campaign introduces the different types of sake, including aromatic, smooth and refreshing, rich with umami, aged with a nutty fragrance, and the emerging naturally sparkling varieties. Each class offers a unique sensory experience, enriching the pairing with seafood.
To Tantalise You with a Preview of Three Exceptional Michelin-starred Restaurants and Their Offerings
Seafood Loves Sake. 2024 aims to highlight the captivating allure of sake and seafood, bringing together the delicate flavours of seafood with the elegant profiles of sake. Sixteen prominent restaurants, including the prestigious Three Michelin-starred ODETTE and two other One Michelin-starred establishments, Tess Bar & Kitchen and WHITEGRASS, have joined forces to create exclusive menus that can only be enjoyed for a limited time.
- ODETTE, led by its co-founder and award-winning Chef Julien Royer, celebrates exceptional ingredients sourced from passionate farmers and producers worldwide. Through Chef Julien's unique vision, the cuisine at ODETTE opens up a world of exciting possibilities, showcasing the natural flavours of ingredients at their peak.
- At Tess Bar & Kitchen, Chef Kenneth Oh, the World Gourmet Summit's "Rising Chef of the Year" in 2017, combines modern cocktails with a trendy interpretation of food. Bolstered by an industrial-chic design, Tess Bar & Kitchen provides a relaxed ambience for guests to enjoy their culinary creations.
- WHITEGRASS is located within the historic Chijmes landmark. This exceptional restaurant seamlessly blends classic French cuisine with a distinct Japanese influence, resulting in an extraordinary dining experience. Chef Takuya Yamashita, hailing from the nature-rich Nara Prefecture, infuses his dishes with a deep reverence for the environment and a passion for storytelling. Chef Yamashita's refined techniques and creative flair shine through in every thoughtfully crafted dish.
These are just a glimpse of the extraordinary dining experiences that await participants during the Campaign. Each participating restaurant will offer unique menus featuring carefully curated dishes emphasising the impeccable pairing of sake and seafood.
Sake's Remarkable "Supplemental Effect" Beyond Elevating Harmonious Flavors
Unlike white wine, which might intensify seafood's unpleasant smell. As a fermented liquor, sake enhances the umami of foods and neutralises the undesirable odours that may arise from seafood, ensuring that only delicious flavours prevail. A survey conducted in Japan revealed that approximately 70% of people enjoy sake as their primary alcoholic beverage during meals.
Bridging Generations: A Spectacular Celebration for Young and Middle-aged Audiences
This Campaign cordially welcomes wine enthusiasts aged 35 to 49 who regularly indulge in dining experiences. It also seeks to engage the younger generation and foster their appreciation for the rich and deep-rooted sake culture. Individuals aged 25 to 34 who may consume low-alcohol beverages less frequently will have the opportunity to explore their interests and discover the wonders of this event.
"We are excited to present the Seafood Loves Sake. 2024, an elevated pairing informed by experts," stated Mr. Tetsuya Ito, Senior Director of JFOODO, "with guidance from sommeliers and the culinary expertise of distinguished chefs, this exceptional collaboration promises to deliver a truly splendid combination of sake and seafood."
JFOODO encourages patrons to make reservations in advance, as seating for this exclusive event is limited. Further details regarding participating restaurants, menus, and reservation information can be found on the official "Seafood Loves Sake. 2024" website.
Appendix 1 - List of participating restaurants (*Alphabetical Order)
| Restaurant Name
| Address
| Bar Cicheti
| 10 Jiak Chuan Road, Singapore 089264
| CAVIAR
| 390 Orchard Road B1-07 Palais Renaissance Singapore 238871
| Foliage
| 11 Kee Seng Street #01-03 Singapore 089218
| Juice
| 86B Circular Road, Singapore 049438
| Lerouy
| 7 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238957
| Luka Italian
| 18 Tanjong Pager Road, Singapore 088441
| Morsels
| 25 Dempsey Road, #01-04, Singapore 249670
| NOU
| 45 Craig Road, Singapore 089683
| ODETTE
| 1 St Andrew's Road #01-04, National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957
| Open Farm Community
| 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819
| Restaurant Khiri
| 15 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209185
| terra Tokyo Italian
| 54 Tras Street #01-01, Singapore 078993
| Tess Bar & Kitchen
| 36 Seah Street, Singapore 188392
| The Oyster Bank Tanjong Pagar
| 39 Tanjong Pagar Road #01-02 Singapore 088462
| Trattoria di La D'Oro
| 333A Orchard Road, #01-16/17 Mandarin Gallery, Singapore 238897
| WHITEGRASS
| 30 Victoria Street #01-26/27, Chijmes Singapore 187996
JFOODO
JFOODO, which stands for The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, was established in 2017 by the Japanese government as part of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). JFOODO collaborates with industry partners to showcase the quality, diversity, and authenticity of Japanese food and beverages through various campaigns and events. The mission is to enhance the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products and to brand and promote these products globally.
In Japanese, culture can be expressed as 「風土」(pronounced as "fudo"), which coincidentally rhymes with "JFOODO." The name also reflects their aspiration to increase worldwide recognition and appreciation for Japanese food, akin to how other aspects of Japanese culture have gained international acclaim. In Japanese, the kanji character「道」(read as "dō") symbolises "the way" or "the code." JFOODO strives to embrace and promote "the way of food" alongside Japanese culture to captivate global audiences and cultivate a deep appreciation for Japanese food and its rich heritage.
Check the official website for more information: https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/jfoodo/
The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center